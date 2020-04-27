Conor McGregor Dating History: How Did Conor McGregor Meet His Wife Dee Devlin?

Conor McGregor has always been the centre of attraction since his rise to global popularity. Be it his professional career or personal life, Conor McGregor has always managed to make it to the headlines. The 31-year-old UFC superstar is a millionaire now and has vowed to become a billionaire by the time he touches 35. Conor McGregor has a huge global fanbase and is quite often on the receiving end of marriage proposals from fans on social media. However, Conor McGregor has claimed he is happily married. Conor McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin have been together since they were children and have now become one of the most celebrated couples in the combat sports community. Here’s a look at the Conor McGregor dating history.

Conor McGregor dating history: Who is Conor McGregor’s wife?

While we take a look at the Conor McGregor dating history, the question ‘Who is Conor McGregor’s wife?’ has been posed quite often on social media. The answer to the question is simple - Dee Devlin. Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have known each other since childhood and have been together since. McGregor and Dee Devlin reportedly met each other for the first time at a party. He reportedly fell in love with Dee Devlin from the very first day and decided to start a journey with her.

Before becoming a global superstar, Conor McGregor received support from Dee Devlin and as per McGregor's public statement, there were times when he lost faith in himself but Dee Devlin brought back the confidence in him and inspired him not to lose hope. From earning an annual wage of $1,800 to becoming the highest-paid athlete in UFC, Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have seen it all together. Currently, they are a proud parents to a son and a daughter.

Conor McGregor dating history: Conor McGregor and Rita Ora in 2017

While Conor McGregor has always claimed to be a happily married person, there were rumours that the UFC star was dating Rita Ora back in 2017. Conor McGregor and Rita Ora met each other at an event in 2017 and drew a lot of attention from the paparazzi. The duo was pictured quite often and the buzz was helped by Rita Ora's social media posts. She once posted a picture with Conor McGregor and captioned it, “Date Night”. However, the rumours stayed rumours as neither Conor McGregor nor Rita Ora claimed anything that could have strengthened those rumours of Conor McGregor dating history with Rita Ora.

Conor McGregor dating history: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin moments in UFC, Conor McGregor dating history

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have shared some special moments inside the UFC cage. Dee Devlin has always been present at her husband’s fights and has witnessed some of the most iconic moments of Conor McGregor’s UFC career live. Conor McGregor’s victory over Chad Mendes was one such instance when both McGregor and Dee Devlin shred tears of joy in the aftermath of the fight.

Image courtesy: Twitter