Conor McGregor Helps Deliver Coronavirus Safety Kits Amidst Lockdown In Ireland

The coronavirus pandemic has caused chaos across the globe with countries forced into a standstill to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Renowned athletes have stepped up in these difficult times and made telling contributions to help people fight the pandemic. Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been keen to help tackle the outbreak of coronavirus in Ireland and helped deliver PPE kits to hospitals in Ireland this week.

Also Read: Justin Gaethje's Manager Plays Down Conor McGregor's Challenge, Says He Will Face Khabib

Conor McGregor donation: Conor McGregor delivers kits to Irish hospitals amidst coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this week, UFC star Conor McGregor shared pictures of him delivering PPE Kits to hospitals in Ireland amidst the current pandemic. 'The Notorious' said that the 18 vans had reached 28 counties and 165 locations to deliver PPE kits and will continue again tomorrow. Earlier in April, Conor McGregor had made a €1million donation allowing hospitals across Ireland to purchase 50,000 PPE masks. The UFC star has been delivering them to hospitals on a regular basis with Ireland recording 23,401 confirmed cases, with 1,497 deaths. McGregor also took time to chat with key workers fighting the outbreak of coronavirus in Ireland and maintained social distancing measures when he talked to them in the reception.

Also Read: Nate Diaz Jumps Into Twitter War Between Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov

28 counties. 165 locations. 18 vans.

A real solid day for the team! Tomorrow we go again.

Thank you all involved! pic.twitter.com/ofNktJipP7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Conor McGregor delivers kits: UFC star sends best wishes to rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

While Conor McGregor is delivering PPE kits to hospitals in Ireland, the pandemic has also seen the UFC star forego his infamous abrasive side and practice sympathy to reach out to as many people as he can during the global crisis. He also donned his sympathetic persona this week and recently sent his best wishes to fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov after it was revealed the Khabib's father was in a coma in Moscow. The UFC superstar took to Twitter to pray for 'true martial arts genius' Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and lauded him being responsible for creating multiple world champions across a variety of disciplines and expressed his sadness at the news.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Also Read: Conor McGregor Hailed By Hospital For €1 Million Donation, Oxygen Equipment And Monitors

Also Read: Conor McGregor Confirms He Will Return To The Octagon In July, Teases Upcoming Contest