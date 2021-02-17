Conor McGregor did better vs Floyd Mayweather than Manny Pacquiao: UFC legend Chael Sonnen

According to UFC legend Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor did a better job boxing against Floyd Mayweather than Manny Pacquiao. The Pac-Man was outboxed by Mayweather in their 2015 clash, which went on to become the biggest PPV of all time with more than 4.6 million PPV buys, as per Business Insider. Two years later, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor made his boxing debut against the Money Man and was battered. While the Notorious One lasted only ten rounds against the pound-for-pound king, Pacquiao fought all 12 rounds, losing via unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen backs Conor McGregor

Despite this, Chael Sonnen thinks that Conor McGregor fared better against Mayweather than Pacquiao, while backing the former UFC champion to defeat the Pac-Man in a boxing match. “If that's the only thing we have to compare it to, then let's do the fight. Manny Pacquiao? One of the best ever? All of those things are true but he's already done it once and he did it with Floyd, who's better than Pacquiao. I'm just saying, we don't know how good Conor is,” Sonnen said, as per the Daily Mail.

Conor McGregor won some early rounds against Floyd Mayweather and reportedly threw 111 punches in ten rounds, while Pacquiao delivered only 81 in the entire fight. However, it should be noted that Mayweather himself has admitted that he went easy on the former UFC champ.

Since his boxing debut, McGregor has shown interest in making a return to the ring, but he’s currently focusing on his MMA career, especially after losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Diamond avenged his UFC 178 loss against McGregor by stopping him in the second round of their main event clash in Fight Island, thanks to some vicious leg kicks followed by a barrage of lefts and rights.

Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor cancelled?

Before the Poirier clash, Conor McGregor was in talks with Manny Pacquiao for an exhibition bout, which was set to take place later this year in the Middle East. However, after UFC 257, Manny Pacquiao and team scrapped the McGregor bout plans and started talking to rising boxing star Ryan Garcia. “Very unfortunate, it looked like Conor looked past Dustin and got knocked out. Maybe he had the Senator (Pacquiao) on his mind. I think the demand for the fight is not there presently,” Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao promotions, told The Sun.

Image Source: AP