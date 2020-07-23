Conor McGregor Drew Ire From Fans For Posing With Russian Model On Vacation In France

Conor McGregor has faced the ire of Russian fans online after he was seen posing with Karolina Sevastyanova in an Instagram post. The Irish MMA star is currently on vacation having recently his retirement from UFC and has time and against shared snaps from his leisure time. Conor McGregor is far from popular with Russian fans, due to his fierce rivalry with Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor vacation: Conor McGregor poses with Karolina Sevastyanova, fans berate MMA star

On July 20, Karolina Sevastyanova took to Instagram to share a picture where Conor McGregor and Sevastyanova posed together. Since then, McGregor and Sevastyanova post has received immense backlash, with the Russian model's followers berating 'The Notorious' due to his intense rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Karolina Sevastyanova lives in Monaco, she did not reveal the location of where or when she met the Conor McGregor, currently vacationing in France.

According to comments translated by the New York Post, one user asked Karolina Sevastyanova to tell Conor McGregor that Khabib is better than him. Another user commented on the McGregor and Sevastyanova post and hoped that it was the Irish MMA star who asked for the photo and not the other way around. Another user commented that Conor McGregor was a fan who asked Olympic medal winner Karolina Sevastyanova for an autograph. Many believed the picture to be photoshopped while another user commented multiple vomit emojis.

Conor McGregor vacation: Who is Karolina Sevastyanova?

According to The New York Post, Karolina Sevastyanova is enjoying a retired athlete's life in Monaco. The group rhythmic gymnast won an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London games and was voted the “most beautiful female athlete” at the games via an online poll. Along with being an Olympic champion, Karolina Sevastyanova is also a two-time European champion and is very active on social media posting modelling pictures and has over 400 thousand followers on Instagram.

Like Sevastyanova, Conor McGregor is also enjoying a retired life, having announced his retirement in June 2020. McGregor last stepped into the octagon in January 2020 when he took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 where he knocked him out in 40 seconds. Rumours of a McGregor UFC return are rife, with UFC President Dana White believing he will compete again under the bright lights.

(Image Credit: Karolina Sevastyanova Instagram)