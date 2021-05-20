Conor McGregor Drops Out Of UFC P4P Rankings Ahead Of UFC 264 Bout With Dustin Poirier

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor may have been named the world’s highest-paid athlete, but he’s no longer listed among the top fighters of the UFC. According to the ranking released on Tuesday, the Notorious One is out of the top 15 UFC pound-for-pound rankings. McGregor, who once topped the charts, had been in the bottom five for the past few months, rankings number 15 last week. However, after Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 to become the new UFC lightweight champion, he made his debut in the UFC P4P rankings at no. 11, forcing McGregor out of the list.

UFC News: McGregor moves up on lightweight chart

Despite that, it wasn’t all bad news for the former champion. Conor McGregor moved up on the UFC lightweight rankings from number 6 to 5. McGregor skipped past Tony Ferguson who lost to Beneil Dariush at the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush, on the other hand, leapfrogged to the third spot, overtaking McGregor and Chandler. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are still at the no.1 and 2 sport of the 155lb charts.

Jon Jones still at the top of UFC P4P rankings

When it comes to the pound-for-pound rankings, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is still ruling the charts, despite being absent from the octagon for months. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is on the second spot, thanks to his wins over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal this year. The third spot is occupied by featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, followed by middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou at the fourth and fifth spot.

UFC 264: Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor is currently training to fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout, which is set to headline the UFC 264 card on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both the fighters are currently 1-1, with McGregor winning the first clash at UFC 178 and Poirier getting his hands raised in their second clash at UFC 257. This makes their third bout a decider and might also win the winner a title shot. Charles Oliveira has even confirmed that he’s ready to fight McGregor if the Notorious One successfully defeats Poirier. Apart from Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3, UFC 264 will also feature bouts like Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia, Sean O'Malley vs Louis Smolka and others.

