Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier React To Charles Oliveira’s Title Win Over Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier recently took to Twitter and congratulated Charles Oliveira for becoming the new UFC lightweight champion on Saturday night. Do Bronx knocked out Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262 to win the title, which was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov a couple of weeks ago following his retirement in October 2020.

UFC 262 results: Charles Oliviera vs Michael Chandler

The Charles Oliviera vs Michael Chandler bout was a thrilling affair, with the Iron winning the first round by applying pressure on the Brazilian. Oliviera rallied back by taking the fight to the ground before finding himself in a world of trouble as they returned to the feet and Chandler landed some bombs. However, in the second round, Do Bronx flipped the tides by connecting a devastating left hook and unloading on Chandler with a barrage of left and right to secure the TKO finish. Oliviera was crowned the 11th lightweight champion after 11 years into his UFC career, achieving his life-long dream.

Dustin Poirier congratulates Charles Oliviera

The Diamond was the first to take to Twitter to congratulate the newly crowned champion, saying “you earned that the hard way”. Poirier also praised Chandler for his impressive performance, asking him to keep his head up.

Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, Dustin Poirier was hailed as the “Uncrowned King” as he defeated Conor McGregor earlier this year at UFC 257. He was also the first choice of Dana White to fight Oliveira for the title at UFC 262, but Poirier declined the offer to face McGregor in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor congratulates Charles Oliviera

Later, the Notorious One took to social media and reacted to the win, teasing a possible matchup. “Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is,” McGregor wrote. According to reports, a fight between Oliviera and McGregor has a huge chance of being booked if the Irishman defeats Poirier at UFC 264. Do Bronx is also on board with the idea of fighting McGregor but wants the clash to happen in Brazil.

“That would be fantastic. Conor, since you’re so tough, first of all, beat Dustin and then come over to Brazil and I’ll put you on your ass. First, he has to get past Dustin. He’s just one of them guys that talks a lot. He’s got to get past Dustin first,” he said at the post-fight conference.

Charles Oliviera net worth

According to media referee, the estimated Charles Oliviera net worth was around $2 million. However, the Brazilian’s wealth might have increased significantly as he reportedly earned a whopping $875,000 from the Chandler clash.

