Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Trade Words After Confirming Trilogy: “Ready For Tactics”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier recently teased a striking war for their trilogy bout as they got into a little back-and-forth on Twitter. The online spat started after Dustin Poirier vowed to meet McGregor in the centre of the cage on July 10, with the Notorious One agreeing to do the same. The two will collide in the main event of UFC 264, which will also reportedly feature bouts like Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia, Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria and others.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 is one of the highly-anticipated bouts of this year, with the winner possible getting a title shot. For McGregor, the stakes are much higher as he’s currently 3-3 from his last six fights and a fourth loss could certainly hurt his legacy. However, the Irishman is confident that he will make the proper adjustments ahead of the trilogy.

“I never slack, I’ll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th,” Poirier wrote on Twitter. In response, Conor McGregor slammed the Diamond and claimed that he’s ready for any “tactics” the Diamond throws at him, especially the calf kicks that led to McGregor’s downfall in their second bout. However, the Irishman hopes they will stand and trade in the middle of the Octagon on July 10.

Dustin Poirier record: Poirier toppled McGregor at UFC 257

Both the fighters are currently tied 1-1, going into UFC 264. While Conor McGregor won the first bout via TKO at UFC 178, Poirier took his revenge by defeating his rival in their second clash at UFC 257. The Diamond entered the January 2021 event with a perfect game plan as he slowed McGregor down with some vicious leg kicks before finishing him with a barrage of left and rights in the second round. Because of his win, Poirier was given a title shot, but he declined that offer to fight McGregor again in a lucrative fight. Now, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are set to fight for the vacant 155lb belt at UFC 262 in May.

Dustin Poirier record: Bouts announced for UFC 264

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson

Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia

Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria

Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares

Flyweight bout: Jerome Rivera vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

