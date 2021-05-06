Conor McGregor Is A “Joke And The Laughing Stock In MMA Community,” Says Colby Covington

Colby Covington recently revealed that he highly doubts Conor McGregor will ever fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title, despite the ongoing feud between the two megastars. The Notorious One is currently training to fight fellow lightweight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July but has shown interest in fighting Usman in the near future. Following Usman’s win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and accused the Nigerian Nightmare of copying his moves, adding that he like the 170lb division and it would be “mine soon”.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Covington on McGregor vs Usman feud

In response, the welterweight champion took his own shot at McGregor, making the feud even bigger. However, Covington, who is expected to fight Usman next for the title, is unfazed by the ongoing back and forth. While talking at the ‘What the Heck’ podcast, Chaos dismissed the idea of McGregor fighting Usman before him. Covington claimed that McGregor is a “joke” and calling out Usman just to grab headlines.

Conor McGregor vs Colby Covington: Covington slams McGregor

Covington said that McGregor doesn’t deserve a title shot as he has lost his last two lightweight bouts, with his most recent coming against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Chaos claimed that McGregor would have to win his next bout and defeat other top welterweights to get a shot at Usman, which Covington doesn’t think the former UFC champion could do. Covington thinks that McGregor has “no motivation” to continue fighting as he made tons of money from his whiskey business and the boxing clash with Floyd Mayweather.

“He’s just doing that to grab attention, to grab headlines, make people think he’s being taken seriously because honestly, he’s a joke. He’s the laughingstock in the MMA community and even to casual fans because they’re just like, ‘Conor’s washed up. He’s done,’” he added.

Conor McGregor next fight: Covington takes aim at Poirier

Going into UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier are tied 1-1 on paper, with the Irishman winning the first clash and the Diamond winning the second. Covington predicts Poirier will once again come out on top and win the trilogy but made it clear that his former teammate is not anything special. While calling Covington a “fake and a clown,” Covington pointed out that the Diamond is yet to win a title and has been defeated by others before.

Conor McGregor net worth

The Conor McGregor net worth is estimated to be $120 million as per celebritynetworth.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Colby Covington/ Instagram