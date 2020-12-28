Conor McGregor Is “Preparing A Masterpiece” As He Trains For Dustin Poirier Bout

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently returned to his boxing gym, situated in his hometown of Crumlin in Dublin, Ireland, for a sparring session ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirier in January 2021. Conor McGregor shared this news to fans on Instagram, by sharing a series of photos, announcing that he’s “preparing a masterpiece” in the ring. Nine days after returning from his Portugal training camp, Conor McGregor revealed that he’s currently focusing on making the weight and adjusting with the time zone, which was changed due to the recent trip.

“Back on the horse. Time zone adjusting. Weight scale calculating. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. No chance. I am preparing a masterpiece,” he wrote.

According to DailyMail, Conor McGregor returned to the Crumlin Amateur Boxing Club after 20 years to prepare for his first scrap of 2021. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a long history, as they have collided once in the past. The two met in a featherweight bout in 2014, where the Notorious One came out on top via a first-round KO.

As per his manager Audie Attar, Conor McGregor is “hungrier than ever” and even looks at his peak in some viral pictures. Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in the lightweight bout, his first since losing to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. However, in his last bout, which took place in the welterweight division, The Notorious One defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds to get back on the winning track. Poirier, on the other hand, is dominant at the 155lb division. He has lost only one of his last eight bouts, which came against Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor “expecting a third child” with Dee Devlin

McGregor is currently in a very happy spot, as he recently announced on Christmas Day that he’s expecting a third child with fiancé Dee Devlin. The pair has been together for more than a decade, getting engaged in August 2020. Their first child, Conor McGregor Jr, was born on May 2017, while they welcomed their second child, Croia McGregor, on January 2019.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram