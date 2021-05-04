Conor McGregor “Jacked And Loaded” As He Continues To Train For Dustin Poirier Trilogy

Conor McGregor was recently seen flaunting his bulking physique on Instagram, proving that he’s completely focused on his upcoming bout with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious One will meet The Diamond for the third time in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas. The pair is currently tied at one bout apiece in their rivalry, with McGregor winning the first clash in 2014 and Poirier getting his hands raised in their rematch earlier this year.

Conor McGregor next fight: The $500,000 donation feud

After UFC 257, both men appeared to leave Fight Island on good terms. McGregor challenged Poirier for a trilogy bout, with the Diamond on board with the idea. However, the mutual respect between the duo soon turned sour as Poirier publically accused the Notorious One of not donating the money he had promised to give his charity - ‘The Good Fight Foundation’ - after their UFC 257 clash. In reply, McGregor slammed Poirier for not sending him the “plans for the money” which made him suspicious as he didn’t know where his money will be used.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 confirmed

Because of this, McGregor even threatened to call off the bout, but UFC President Dana White later confirmed that the bout is set to happen on July 10. Afterwards, Poirier released a statement on social media, apologising to McGregor for publically accusing him. The Diamond admitted that he “jumped the gun” and should have talked to McGregor personally before taking things to Twitter. A few days later, McGregor confirmed the trilogy bout news, but things between the two men are still not the way they used to.

1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: McGregor shows off new physique

Ever since the bout has been finalised, McGregor has been busy training, looking to win the rubber match. And though the fight is almost 10 weeks away, the shirtless image he shared on Instagram shows he is already in fantastic shape. It looks like the Irishman has bulked up his physique, with his shoulders and thighs looking more muscular.

