Conor McGregor Lands In Fresh Trouble; Gets Arrested Over Traffic Violations In Dublin

Problems continue to mount for UFC star Conor McGregor as he faces another day in court after being arrested for dangerous driving on the streets of Dublin. According to the Spanish media outlet MARCA, Connor McGregor has been spending more time in Dublin lately and has been training for his return to the Octagon later this year.

UFC News: Conor Mcgregor arrested

According to the report published by Irish independent, the 33-year-old was detained in west Dublin on Wednesday evening while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000. As per the report, Conor McGregor is understood to have been travelling along the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown when he came to Garda's (State police force of the Republic of Ireland) attention.

He was then brought to Lucan Garda station where he has since been station charged and released on bail. On conviction, the charge of dangerous driving carries a maximum punishment of a fine up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

The report further states that his luxury car was also seized from him on the roadside following his arrest but has since been returned to him. It is understood he has been charged with dangerous driving and will appear before Blanchardstown district court next month. McGregor, who has a number of road traffic convictions previously, appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

UFC News: Conor McGregor's next fight

The last time Conor McGregor entered the octagon was eight months back and he had suffered a fractured leg in a first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) loss to rival Dustin Poirier back in their July 2021 trilogy bout. While there is no news about Conor Mcgregor's next fight, according to DAZN, McGregor made it clear that the next fight that he wants is against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

While talking on his YouTube channel TheMacLife, McGregor stated, "Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute. I feel confident against Usman — a jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What's he going to do? Where's the danger here? I don't see danger. No one has ever obtained three titles in three divisions like I will do if we make this fight."

UFC president Dana White while speaking to TheMacLife called a potential Usman-McGregor fight “interesting”, adding that he and “Notorious” will be meeting soon.