Conor McGregor Lookalike Jailed For Using UFC Star’s Name To Sell Drugs

A 34-year-old drug dealer and Conor McGregor impersonator, Mark Nye, has been jailed for three years. Nye was pulled over by the police two months ago in Stanwell, who found many business cards with Conor McGregor’s name on them. According to reports, Nye was subsequently arrested after he tried to get rid of two mobile phones and the class A drugs which he had on him.

‘The Sun’ claims that when the officers asked him his name, he replied by “Conor”. Hundreds of fake business cards that were found had McGregor’s name on them, with ‘McGregor Enterprise’ emblazoned on the front and ‘Best drops in Surrey’ on the back. In addition, police also found a cleaver and some bottles of boric acid from Nye, which drug dealers use as a cutting agent.

Mark Nye’s mugshot was later released by the Surrey Police where he can be seen sporting the same hair and beard style, the former UFC double champion is known for. Nye allegedly used McGregor’s popularity to grow his drug dealing business, with reports calming that the Conor McGregor imposter has been in the business for years. Officers who analysed the two phones they confiscated from Nye, found hundreds of messages in relation to his drug-dealing activity.

"Thanks to the work of our proactive drugs teams, we have taken yet another dealer off our streets and prevented Mark from causing further harm to the victims of his crimes," said PC McGill, investigating officer in his statement.

While the real Conor McGregor has ever spent years in jail for his antics, he has had his own troubles with the low. In 2018, McGregor infamously attacked a bus with a dolly in New York to get to his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Nurmagomedov was unhurt from the attack, other UFC fighters in the bus suffered some physical and psychological wounds. Because of this, McGregor was ordered to attend anger management sessions along with a sentence of five days of community service.

A year later in 2019, McGregor punched an old man in a Dublin pub after the elderly denied taking a shot of McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey. McGregor later apologised for his actions and received a fine of £860. However, in 2021, McGregor went on to buy the same pub where the incident took place, barring the old man from entering.

Image Source: AP, Surrey Police