Conor McGregor Makes $1.1 Million Donation For 50,000 PPE Masks For Irish Hospitals

Hospital across the Republic of Ireland finally received 50,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) masks which were brought from the $1.1 million donation made by UFC star Conor McGregor at end of last month (March). The news about supplying the equipment was declared by Conor McGregor himself by posting an image on Twitter on Easter. Conor McGregor decided to make the donation after Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue reached out to the UFC fighter on Twitter.

Stocked up. Midland regional pic.twitter.com/GgHxOqjQqb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2020

Also Read: Rapper Tory Lanez Samples UFC Superstar Conor McGregor In His Latest Track; Watch

What a day! @TheNotoriousMMA made over €1 million available for sourcing and purchasing PPE equipment and with the driving force of @GalwayLeahy and assistance of @Heroes_Aid we delivered 50,000 ffp2 masks across Ireland today to our every day superheros. Kindness from everyone. pic.twitter.com/0bJg7JcmdX — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 11, 2020

Conor McGregor donation for coronavirus

Earlier, ESPN MMA revealed the news about the Conor McGregor donation from their official Instagram handle. The Conor McGregor donation for coronavirus comes after the UFC star's chat with Paschal Donohue. The screenshots of the entire conversation were made official on The Mac Life's Instagram page. McGregor said that he himself was purchasing €1 million worth of personal protective equipment which would be made available to all the hospitals in the Leinster region. McGregor in his text chat said that he has been using social media by encouraging people worldwide to perform the protocols needed to fight coronavirus.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Trains Intensively In Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

Conor McGregor net worth

Conor McGregor is considered the richest fighter in the history of UFC. As of 2019, Conor McGregor net worth is $47 Million. Despite not entering the MMA ring in the 2019 season, Conor McGregor still managed to make $15 million only from brand endorsements. In February 2019, the Irish fighter founded Irish whiskey distiller Proper No. Twelve which, by the end of 2019, sold more than 200,000 cases. Had Conor McGregor entered the MMA ring, he would have ended up earning more than $47 million.

Also read: Conor McGregor Trains In Isolation Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Watch

Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor next fight dates rea yet to be announced after the coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire sporting calendar to a standstill. There are rumours that Conor McGregor will face Justin Gaethje in his next UFC fight. Before the coronavirus lockdown, McGregor had registered a 40-second knockout victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. The fighter went on to state that he is taking up two more fights this year.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Donates €1 Million To Help His Country Battle Coronavirus Pandemic