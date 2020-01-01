Conor McGregor Once Shocked A UFC Fan By Walking Into His Apartment; Watch Fan’s Reaction

UFC fighters are known to be tough. Fighters like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov frequently get viral for their arrogant behaviour. In 2016, Conor McGregor was at the peak of his career. He was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 196. After his training, McGregor decided to go on a drive with his wife and crew. While driving, McGregor saw a man holding his cardboard cut-out and screaming, "Conor, you're the man." He was doing so from his apartment balcony. In response, the former Featherweight and Lightweight champion pointed at the fan and said that he will visit his house the following day.

Conor McGregor keeps his promise

Conor McGregor kept his promise and visited the fan’s house. The apartment was filled with Ireland flags and Conor McGregor memorabilia. The former Lightweight champion expressed his gratitude as the fan’s eyes were filled with tears. After the meeting, Conor McGregor can be seen saying that he appreciates all the support he is getting from his fans. He never takes it for granted.

“I use the supports a motivation, so, I am extremely grateful for the fans,” said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback

The Notorious Conor McGregor is set to face Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The match, which is scheduled to happen on January 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, will see the return of Conor McGregor in the UFC Octagon. The Notorious One was last seen in the Octagon when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October last year. After losing his match to Nurmagomedov, McGregor announced his retirement from UFC and started focusing on his business venture. However, his love for MMA and requests from fans forced Conor McGregor to change his mind.

