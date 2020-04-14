The Debate
Conor McGregor's Journey Comes Full Circle As He Is Spotted In Throwback Pic With Lidell

other sports

Conor McGregor once took a picture with UFC veteran Chuck Liddell as a fan in 2008. He then went on to become one of the biggest superstars in the sport.

Conor McGregor

The rise of Conor McGregor is considered to be one of the most inspiring stories in the entire history of combat sports. The Irish fighter started his MMA journey from the bottom and went on to become one of the richest and most successful athletes of all time. To cement Conor McGregor’s legacy and draw attention to his meteoric rise, ESPN recently took to Twitter and posted a photo where Conor McGregor is spotted attending his first-ever live UFC event in the audience in a fight involving UFC veteran Chuck Lidell and compared it with a photograph which is captured in 2020 at UFC 246 ‘Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone’. 

UFC: Conor McGregor and Chuck Liddell from 2008 to 2020

Before Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, Chuck Liddell was considered to be the face of UFC and had a massive global fanbase. In 2008, Conor McGregor managed to take a photograph with Chuck Liddell as an MMA fan, when he visited his first-ever live UFC event in 2008. A young Conor McGregor seemed extremely happy as he is spotted laughing while taking a picture with UFC veteran Chuck Liddell.

The second photograph is clicked at the weigh-ins of UFC 246 ‘McGregor vs Cerrone’, which Chuck Liddell attended as a guest. Conor McGregor had made it to the top of UFC by then. As he stepped on to the weighing scale, the entire arena burst in applause and cheers while Chuck Liddell stared with a blank expression at the man who once took a picture with him merely as an MMA fan. In recent years, Conor McGregor has risen to the top to become the face of UFC. 

(Image courtesy: Twitter)

