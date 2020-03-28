Conor McGregor Opens Up On Situation Surrounding Coronavirus In Ireland

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has impacted the entire globe, as a number of countries have gone under complete lockdown in order to cope with the ongoing medical crisis. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been playing an active role in trying to spread awareness regarding the virus. After announcing a donation of €1 million for the purchase of protective equipment for the hospitals of Ireland, the former UFC double champion went on to address his countrymen about the coronavirus situation via social media.

UFC: Conor McGregor spreads awareness regarding coronavirus

Conor McGregor said that he completely supports the lockdown imposed by the government officials in Ireland and he wants all his countrymen to follow the same. As per Conor McGregor, the battle against coronavirus can only be won if people address the danger posed by the virus since the coronavirus situation around the world seems to be worsening by the day.

“The fate of our lives and the life of our loved ones depend on it. Together we must encourage home workouts and healthy immune nutrition plans” said Conor McGregor. McGregor also said that he has complete faith in the medical experts of Ireland and he believes the situation will be under control if his countrymen agree to follow the lockdown solely and wholeheartedly.

A few days ago, Conor McGregor was spotted in an intense training session while in self-quarantine in his home. However, that did not stop him from training hard. Have a look at Conor McGregor’s training amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

After a spectacular comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 249, Conor McGregor announced that he is going to take two more fights in this year as he sees it as a season. However, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to delay his next fight until further notice from government organisations and healthcare bodies.

(Image courtesy: The MacLife Official)