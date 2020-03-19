Conor McGregor Vows Not To Make Same Mistakes Again If Khabib Rematch Takes Place

Ever since Conor McGregor lost Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, the Irish MMA star has been extremely vocal about wanting to face the Russian again. Back in 2018, McGregor tried to be the first one to defeat Khabib. Despite dominating the third round, McGregor eventually was forced to accept a fourth-round defeat via submission.

McGregor vs Khabib rematch on the cards?

While both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov moved to different opponents ever since, it appears as if McGregor still has some unfinished business with Khabib. Recently, the 31-year-old was interviewed by the Bleacher Report where McGregor addressed his persona, his whiskey brand and most notably 'wanting to Khabib Nurmagomedov again'.

McGregor noted that he wasn't fully prepared for his UFC 229 clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov. While McGregor accepted that anything could happen inside the octagon, 'The Notorious' stated that 'he will not make the same mistakes again'.

"You can trust that I will not make the same mistakes next time. I came out well, and in an instant, things changed. It's as simple as that." - Conor McGregor on Khabib Nurmagomedov

After his 2018 loss to Khabib, McGregor made his much-anticipated return to UFC earlier this year at UFC 246. The 31-year-old was dominant as ever as he picked up a first-round TKO win over Donald 'The Cowboy' Cerrone.

Speaking about his UFC 246 bout, McGregor admitted that he did not train properly as he wasn't at peak condition for the fight. He, however, added that he is surely not done with UFC stating "I am hungry today. Hungry like a man who has not eaten for weeks."

McGregor talks about the success of Proper No. 12 Whiskey

Outside the octagon, Conor McGregor launched the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in September 2018. Addressing his entry into the competitive whiskey market, the Irish star said he appreciates the response he got for his 'Proper Whiskey'. McGregor delved further into his involvement in the making of 'Proper Whiskey' stating "I am involved in every aspect, from production to sales and connecting with consumers, especially on my social media directly."

"I run my Instagram and Twitter alone and love responding and seeing how people love my proper liquid gold. I also love to connect with our customers. I have met many, and several have become friends already", added Conor McGregor.

The Irish MMA star also revealed that he sent a bottle of Proper Whiskey to both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder after their highly-publicised boxing match in February 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada, US.

UFC Coronavirus: Proper Whiskey venture to donate for COVID-19 relief

Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve announced today that they will be donating 1.3 million dollars to first responders organizations across the world. The New York-based Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation will receive a $1 million donation. ... pic.twitter.com/fdamDSTwxi — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 10, 2020

