Conor McGregor Sends Awful ‘Happy Retirement’ Message To Khabib Nurmagomedov

After UFC president Dana White confirmed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from the sport, Conor McGregor sent a ‘happy retirement’ message to his former foe, while taking a dig at him. The Notorious One was submitted by the lightweight champion in the fourth round of their grudge match at UFC 229 in October 2018. While McGregor won a round against Nurmagomedov, the Eagle dominated the rest of the bout, winning via a rare-naked choke.

Thanks to their heated rivalry, UFC 229 became the biggest PPV in MMA history, making around $2.4 million in PPV buys. And in the wake of Nurmagomedov’s official retirement, McGregor made sure to remind him of the role he played in his rise to stardom.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

While calling him “kid,” Conor McGregor asked Khabib Nurmagomedov to never forget that he made him. He then took a shot at Khabib’s past weight cutting problems, indirectly advising him to move up a weight class. Conor McGregor uploaded the message alongside a picture of him and Khabib Nurmagomedov which was taken in 2014 after The Irishman had defeated Dustin Poirier on the main card of UFC 178.

“Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless,” he wrote. READ | Georges St-Pierre advises Conor McGregor to 'Get Out Of Comfort Zone' post Poirier loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: UFC 229 aftermath

After Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229, he jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor’s teammates, starting a massive brawl. While they were both suspended and fined for their actions, Nurmagomedov showed zero interest in running things back with McGregor, who he called “undeserving”.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor rebounded from the loss by knocking out Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds at UFC 246 but suffered another loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The two rivals are rumoured to collide again by the end of this year, with the winner possibly getting a title shot.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, hung up his gloves after his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. Despite, Dana White being adamant to bring him back for one last run, Khabib Nurmagomedov stood firm on his decision and is ready to officially vacate his title. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will collide for the crown in the main event of UFC 262 on May 15.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram