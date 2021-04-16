Conor McGregor: Sexual Assault Charges Against UFC Star Dropped Over Lack Of Evidence

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is no longer being investigated for the alleged incident that occurred last September in Corsica, an island off the coasts of France and Italy. According to reports, the Irishman, who was staying in a luxurious yacht off the city of Bastia, was accused by a woman of “attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition” in a bar restroom. The complaint against McGregor was filed on September 10, 2020, after which the UFC star was detained and questioned by the French police, but was not formally arrested nor charged with a crime.

Reports even claim that the authorities even searched the yacht McGregor was staying on, with the Notorious One denying any wrongdoing. Earlier, McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler released a statement to TMZ, revealing, “They (French authorities) did a criminal investigation. They collected DNA and the DNA evidence confirmed McGregor’s account”. Meanwhile, McGregor’s manager Audie Attar told MMA Fighting that Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to grab headlines and huge paychecks with false acquisitions.

Evidence against McGregor 'not sufficient'

Later, TMZ obtained a document from French prosecutors, which made it clear that the authorities didn't find enough evidence against McGregor to move forward with the case. Click Here to see the documents, with the translation given below.

"The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since: -- The facts or the circumstances of the facts of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations. -- The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged."

This is not the first time McGregor has been investigated over a sexual assault and then not charged with any crime. In March 2019, McGregor was charged for sexual assault that reportedly took place at a hotel in Dublin in 2018. In 2021, the prosecutors declined to file charges against McGregor, with the accusers launching a civil lawsuit against him afterwards. In October 2019, McGregor was the subject of a second sexual assault investigation, with the UFC star denying all the claims made against him. However, these have not seemed to impact the to-be Conor McGregor wife, Dee Devlin who is pregnant with their child.

