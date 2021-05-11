Conor McGregor Shocks Fans After 'Seriously' Considering Manchester United Takeover

Conor McGregor recently showed interest in buying a sports team after suggesting that he could purchase Manchester United a few weeks ago. The Notorious One is one of the wealthiest MMA fighters, with his UFC 229 bout with former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov breaking PPV sales records and becoming the biggest MMA event in history. Not just that, in 2017, Conor McGregor took home a whopping $100 million for his boxing debut against the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor Man Utd tweet leaves fans in splits

In the past years, McGregor has also ventured into different industries like clothing and whisky, which recently sold its majority shares to Proximo Spirits for over $600 million. However, now, the Notorious One is being linked with a sports club - namely United. In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, McGregor announced that he could do "big things for a club" if he takes the club's ownership as the Red Devils look to return to the summit of English football.

Conor McGregor Man Utd tweet: Conor in talks to acquire shares in Celtic

In the midst of the Super League fallout, the Glazers are facing a lot of criticism from fans, with some even asking them to sell the club. Earlier, Conor McGregor shocked everyone as he took to Twitter and jokingly pitched his name forward as a potential buyer. “Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?” McGregor had asked. Now, the former UFC double champion has doubled down on his claims before admitting that he’s currently in talks with Dermot Desmond to acquire shares in Celtic FC whilst confessing his affection for the Red Devils. The Man Utd vs Liverpool clash will be an interesting one as the Red Devils fans are planning another massive protest to stop the rescheduled game on Sunday.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Fans react to Conor’s tweet

Within few hours, McGregor’s comment went viral as it generated more than 14,000 likes and 1500 retweets. The tweet received a mixed reaction from fans, with some asking him to focus on his MMA career, while others claiming that McGregor doesn’t have enough money to run Manchester United. “I think you’re an attention-seeking p***k who couldn't afford it,” wrote a fan. “Make the Glazers an offer ASAP. Get them out please,” added another.

Conor McGregor net worth

According to celebritynetworth, the Conor McGregor net worth in 2021 was estimated to be $120 million. And considering the recent deal, he made with Proximo Spirits, his wealth is likely to have significantly increased this year.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Manchester United/ Instagram