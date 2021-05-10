Conor McGregor Slams Billy Joe Saunders For Quitting Against Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor apparently mocked Billy Joe Saunders after the Brit’s loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Saturday night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Saunders’ corner threw in the towel at the end of the eighth round after Canelo threw some vicious punches at Saunders, injuring his right eye and forcing it to completely close up. Later, Saunders was rushed to the hospital where it was revealed that the 31-year-old suffered a fractured orbital socket and would be undergoing surgery soon.

The Canelo uppercut that sealed it, in 𝑺𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝑴𝒐. 💥#CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/12CMu1xKOG — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 10, 2021

Billy Joe Saunders vs Canelo Alvarez: McGregor mocks Saunders

Despite that, many boxing fans were disappointed to see the boxers give up, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. The Notorious One mocked Saunders by sharing a picture of his fellow rival Nate Diaz. The image was a bloodied shot of Diaz from UFC 202 when he and McGregor went to war for a second time. Diaz's right eye also suffered a lot of damage in the bout, but instead of giving up, the welterweight fought till the end, only to lose to McGregor via unanimous decision.

Billy Joe Saunders vs Canelo Alvarez: Saunders slammed for Dubois comment

Saunders was also criticised for what he had said about Daniel Dubois in December after the heavyweight was stopped by Joe Joyce. Dubois suffered a broken orbital bone in the tenth round, forcing him to take a knee and getting counted out. “If my two eye sockets were broken, my jaw was broken, my teeth were out, my nose was smashed, my brain was beaten, I was not stopping until I was knocked out or worse. I don’t agree with a man taking the knee and letting the ref count him out,” Saunders had told DAZN.

Billy Joe Saunders and Conor McGregor next fight

While Saunders is reported to stay out for at least six months due to his injury, Canelo Alvarez, who is now the WBC, WBO, WBA, and Ring super middleweight champion, could go up against IBF champion Caleb Plant next. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is getting ready to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. Both the fighters are currently tied 1-1, going into the third bout, with McGregor winning the first clash at UFC 178 and Poirier getting his hands raised in the second at UFC 257. UFC 264 will take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Image Source: Billy Joe Saunders, Conor McGregor/ Instagram