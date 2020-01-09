Conor McGregor Stuns Fans With Knockout Punch To Chad Mendes In Throwback Video

Conor McGregor is one of the most entertaining celebrities in the world, who makes audiences go crazy with whatever he does. The 2-time UFC champion has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons but that has not changed the love his supporters have for him. Despite having a bad run in recent times, Conor McGregor still remains to be one of the top-rated athletes of the promotion, who can change the momentum of a fight at any point of time. He is slated to go up against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 in a welterweight contest. Let us take a look back at one of those Conor McGregor fights which made spectators go wild.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor makes the entire crowd go wild

The Irish superstar won his first UFC gold when he knocked out Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight title at UFC 189. It was one of those fights where Conor McGregor proved that he can come back in a fight even after being badly injured. Chad Mendes almost won the fight as he went onto dominate the entire first round but Conor McGregor fought back in Round 2. Afer a hard-fought battle, McGregor finally landed his vicious left hand and knocked out Chad Mendes for the interim 145 lbs title. Here is how the crowd reacted to it.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (More Details)

Date: January 19 (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Time: Main card starts from 8:30 AM (IST)

Where to Watch: Sony Liv app, Fox Sports (TV), UFC Fight Pass, ESPN

(For more information, visit the official website of UFC)

