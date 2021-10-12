Conor McGregor Takes Dig At Dustin Poirier While Praising 'warriors' Fury-Wilder Trilogy

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder bout turned out to be a classic affair with Fury knocking out Wilder in the 11th round. The final tally on the three fights went in Tyson Fury's favour. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. UFC star Conor McGregor also congratulated Fury on his win over wilder, however, the message also had a message for his rival Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor takes jibe at Dustin Poirier in congratulatory message

The 'Notorious' fighter (Conor McGregor) showed admiration for both the fighters and praised both fighters for having an honourable and definitive showing. The message looked to be directed towards Dustin Poirier with whom Conor McGregor had a trilogy fight. McGregor lost the trilogy bout to Poirier in July at UFC 264 after doctor’s stoppage that got the bout to end when his leg broke and he was unable to continue. The UFC star in his tweet wrote that "Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.”

Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021

Recently, Conor McGregor tweeted an image of a document which was named “PPV BUY SUMMARY FOR CONOR MCGREGOR,”. The document showed the buy rate of UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier in January. According to the image, the pay-per-view event collected 1,504,737 buys – 4,449 more than the projected buys of 15,000,238. The document though did not provide details regarding Conor McGregor pay per fight earnings.

According to MMA Junkie, the 33-year-old remains undisputedly the top-grossing UFC fighter of all time. All five of the top-selling pay-per-views in UFC history involved Conor McGregor. McGregor’s rematch and third fight with Poirier along with his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 and his bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2019 round out the top five.

Conor McGregor next fight

Currently, Conor McGregor is recovering from a broken leg injury suffered during the July trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. While there is no news about Conor Mcgregor next fight but the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, anticipates a 2022 return.