Last Updated:

Conor McGregor Takes Dig At Dustin Poirier While Praising 'warriors' Fury-Wilder Trilogy

Conor McGregor lost the trilogy bout to Poirier in July at UFC 264 after doctor’s stoppage that got the bout to end when his leg broke and was unable to fight.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Conor McGregor takes dig at Dustin Poirier

Image: AP


The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder bout turned out to be a classic affair with Fury knocking out Wilder in the 11th round. The final tally on the three fights went in Tyson Fury's favour. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. UFC star Conor McGregor also congratulated Fury on his win over wilder, however, the message also had a message for his rival Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor takes jibe at Dustin Poirier in congratulatory message

The 'Notorious' fighter (Conor McGregor) showed admiration for both the fighters and praised both fighters for having an honourable and definitive showing. The message looked to be directed towards Dustin Poirier with whom Conor McGregor had a trilogy fight. McGregor lost the trilogy bout to Poirier in July at UFC 264 after doctor’s stoppage that got the bout to end when his leg broke and he was unable to continue. The UFC star in his tweet wrote that "Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.”

Recently, Conor McGregor tweeted an image of a document which was named “PPV BUY SUMMARY FOR CONOR MCGREGOR,”. The document showed the buy rate of UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier in January. According to the image, the pay-per-view event collected 1,504,737 buys – 4,449 more than the projected buys of 15,000,238. The document though did not provide details regarding Conor McGregor pay per fight earnings.

READ | Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier PPV buy rate out; Here's what the numbers look like

According to MMA Junkie, the 33-year-old remains undisputedly the top-grossing UFC fighter of all time. All five of the top-selling pay-per-views in UFC history involved Conor McGregor. McGregor’s rematch and third fight with Poirier along with his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 and his bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2019 round out the top five.

READ | UFC star Conor McGregor turns baseballer, throws awkward first pitch at Chicago Cubs game

Conor McGregor next fight

Currently, Conor McGregor is recovering from a broken leg injury suffered during the July trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. While there is no news about Conor Mcgregor next fight but the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, anticipates a 2022 return.

READ | Masvidal backs Machine Gun Kelly to beat Conor McGregor if they fight
READ | Conor McGregor & Machine Gun Kelly almost come to blows at Music Awards ceremony; watch
Tags: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com