Conor McGregor To Make £112m As Tequila Co. Plan To Buy Remaining Shares Of Proper No. 12

Conor McGregor suffered a shock defeat to Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 257 in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. And now, he’s set to take another major blow as reports claim that Mexican tequila company Becle – who own Jose Cuervo Tequila – is going to take over the Irish whiskey brand he created. However, The Daily Mail claims that Conor McGregor will be getting a huge payout for his troubles, which would defiantly soften the setback.

According to reports, Becle is thinking of assuming full control of Proper No. Twelve as is already owns a huge chunk of the company. When Conor McGregor launched Proper No. Twelve in 2018, Becle bought a 20 per cent share of the brand and last year upped its stake to 49 per cent. Now McGregor and his manager Audie Attar, under their parent company Eire Born Spirits, are set to make a whopping £112 million ($154 million approx.) as Becle announced its intention to acquire the remaining 51 per cent.

“On February 23, 2021, the Company provided notice of the exercise of its call option to acquire 51 per cent of the equity interests of EBS (Eire Born Spirits),” Becle's statement read.

McGregor whiskey: Proper No. Twelve to be sold in the UK

Conor McGregor launched Proper No. Twelve weeks before his highly-anticipated grudge bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. And even though The Notorious One lost the fight, his whiskey was a huge hit, flying off the shelves instantly. It proved to be so popular that some Ireland stores stopped their customers from buying more than two bottles each.

Last month it was announced that Conor McGregor’s whiskey will hit the UK market for the first time since its launch. According to The Sun, "Morrisons have agreed on an exclusive deal with Conor McGregor and team to become the first supermarket to sell the Irish whiskey'. Whiskey fans in the UK can buy a bottle of Proper No. Twelve from £22 ($30), which is also a special launch price.

McGregor whiskey: Proper No. Twelve gets mixed reviews

While the “liquid gold” is dominating the market in Ireland, Proper No. Twelve has received mixed reviews from whiskey aficionados all over the world. While MALT— a whiskey magazine — gave Proper No. Twelve a 2/10 rating and called it “overpriced, dull, one-dimensional, bland,” some customers on Amazon claimed that it “tastes like hot caramel and soap”.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram