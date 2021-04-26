Conor McGregor TROLLS Jake Paul After YouTuber Questions Dana White Over UFC Pay Structure

UFC icon Conor McGregor sent a not-so-subtle indirect tweet about Jake Paul on Sunday, reacting to his antics at UFC 261. Paul continued to make waves in the combat sports world after attending UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, and the boxer was given a hostile reception at the event. The thousands in attendance chanted, ‘F*** Jake Paul,’ much to the 24-year-old’s delight.

Paul also had a heated confrontation with UFC legend Daniel Cormier after the pair exchanged verbal barbs on Twitter. UFC president Dana White then ripped Paul and Triller at his UFC 261 post-fight press conference on Saturday, saying the company lied about its PPV buys and how much money Paul made for facing Ben Askren earlier this month. However, Paul was quick to respond to White, questioning the 51-year-old over the UFC pay structure.

Dana White blasts Jake Paul and Triller at his press conference, saying their PPV buys claim is "full of s***" and the whole thing is a "f***ing circus"…



In a post on social media on Sunday, Paul, who recently recorded a KO win over Askren, questioned Dana White's UFC pay structure and wrote, "Dana, you claimed you would bet $1 million on me losing. Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach ... gave him full access to [UFC Performance Institute] ... and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real d***** ... not Ariel [Helwani]. In my third fight, I made more in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it's time to pay your fighters their fair share?

He added, "No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana, you say you make the fights fans want to see ... so hurry up and make [Jon] Jones vs. [Francis] Ngannou. Pay them their fair share ... $10 million purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more money in my third fight than all but two [Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor] UFC fighters have in history? I know why ..."

Paul, who has won all three of his professional boxing fights, has been eager to clash with both McGregor and Dillon Danis. The YouTube star previously put forward a $50 M offer to fight McGregor before the UFC star was stopped by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

Soon after Paul's post about White, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor indirectly fired shots at Paul. In a Twitter post, 'The Notorious' wrote that 'UFC high level fighting' is superior to 'blogger jacka** boxing'.

