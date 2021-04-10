Conor McGregor Trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov By Mentioning 2018 Bus Attack In Deleted Tweet

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to insult his arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, when the Eagle was busy celebrating the third anniversary of his lightweight title win over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. While mentioning the infamous dolly incident that took place just two days before the 2018 event, Conor McGregor claimed that the Russian “pooped” himself after seeing him at the parking of the Barclays Center in New York. "The Dagi on the bus goes poo poo poo, all thru the town," McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: the 2018 bus attack

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s feud took a darker turn when the Notorious One flew in from Dublin to New York in April 2018 to confront Khabib and team, who were earlier filmed having a huge back-and-forth with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov. According to reports, Nurmagomedov allegedly slapped Lobov, who went on to call McGregor about the tussle, which enraged the Irishman. McGregor, accompanied by his friends, then attacked the bus Nurmagomedov was sitting in after the UFC 223 press conference.

The Notorious One even threw a dolly at the bus which shattered a window before fleeing the scene. While McGregor later surrendered and received various fines for his actions, many fighters who were sitting on the bus with Nurmagomedov were injured. Because of this, UFC was forced to cancel six bouts from the UFC 223 card.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

The two ultimately ended up facing each other one year later at UFC 229 where Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor via a neck crank in the fourth round. However, despite retaining his lightweight crown, Khabib, who is known for his calm demeanour, lost his cool and jumped over the octagon, attacking Conor McGregor’s teammate afterwards and causing a massive brawl in the T-Mobile Arena. Because of his actions, Nurmagomedov received a six-month ban and gave a large chunk of his fight purse as a fine.

UFC News: Conor McGregor next fight

After serving the ban, Nurmagomedov returned, defending his title against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, respectively, before announcing his retirement from the sport. While The Eagle has since shifted to a coaching role, McGregor is still aiming to win back the lightweight crown as he recently kicked off his fight camp for the trilogy bout with Poirier, which is set to take place on July 10 at UFC 264. Both the fighters are tied 1-1, going into the trilogy, with Conor winning the first at UFC 178 and Poirier getting his hands raised in the second.

Image Source: AP, UFC/ YouTube, Twitter