Conor McGregor: UFC Star's All MMA Losses So Far Compiled In Special Throwback Video

The first double champion of UFC, Conor McGregor has tasted immense success in his MMA career till date. The Irish superstar is considered to be the biggest face in the MMA community and any day he appears, it’s a huge PPV day for UFC. However, Conor McGregor has also faced potential losses in his MMA career that went on to become a huge matter of debate.

Currently, Conor boasts an MMA record of 22 wins and 4 losses. Let us see those four fights where Conor McGregor failed to capitalize his opponent inside the cage.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s losses in MMA so far

Conor McGregor vs Artemij Sitenkov (June 28, 2008)

The Irishman faced his first loss of MMA career in 2018 when he faced Artemij Sitenkov at Cage of Truth 3. It was a quick night for Artemij as he successfully finished the fight in Round 1. The Lithuania-born fighter made Conor McGregor submit in 1 minute and 9 seconds of the very first round by applying a kneebar.

Conor McGregor vs Joseph Duffy (November 27, 2010)

It was another disappointing night for Conor McGregor, as Joseph Duffy made him tap within 38 seconds of Round 1. Conor McGregor and Joseph Duffy fought each other at ‘CWFC 39- The Uprising’ and Duffy handed Conor his second loss of MMA career by applying an arm-triangle choke.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz (March 5, 2016)

One of the biggest nights of UFC history ended in a shock when Nate Diaz made Conor McGregor tap out in the second round. After dominating the entire first round, Conor McGregor started the second round with aggression. However, Nate Diaz took the fight on the ground and ended it by applying a rear-naked choke on Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 196.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov (October 6, 2018)

The five-round battle of UFC 229 main event went till Round 4, as Khabib Nurmagomedov choked out Conor McGregor in front of a massive crowd. The defeat against Khabib is considered to be the most humiliating loss in Conor McGregor’s MMA career. However, Conor is interested to run it back with Khabib, as he did with Nate Diaz.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)