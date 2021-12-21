Conor McGregor Vs Nate Diaz 3 In 2022? UFC Boss Dana White Provides Big Update

UFC boss Dana White has provided a big update about a possible third fight between former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. McGregor has defeated Diaz, both the teams both fighters fought against each other in the past. He first defeated Diaz by a second-round submission during the UFC 196 event in March 2016, before defeating him by a decision in the rematch during the UFC 202 event in August 2016. Meanwhile, White hinted towards the possibility of Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3, during a recent interview with ESPN.

Dana White hints at the possibility of Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 as the final match of Diaz's contract

As per a report by ESPN, Diaz spoke about the final fight of Nate Diaz’s current contract and said UFC is working out a match for him. Revealing the possibility of Diaz fighting out his contract, White said, “This is a tricky thing because I don't want to sit here and act like Nate Diaz turned this fight down or turned that fight down. I don't want to get into all that. I say this to you guys all the time: I'm in the fight business. By contract, I have to offer these guys three fights per year, and they can say yes or no. We're working it out. The trilogy with McGregor is always there. That fight could happen. We could make that fight”.

What did UFC boss Dana White say about Conor McGregor's return?

At the same time, the UFC boss also spoke about Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon by saying although the superstar has plenty of money, he is still passionate about fighting and is fired up to make a comeback. White further added that once McGregor recovers from his broken leg, he can be expected to be back into action by the next summer. Citing the possibility of Dustin Priorier’s retirement by the time McGregor comes back, White looked unsure about what the landscape would look like in the future. McGregor has lost two-straight fights to Dustin Priorier in 2021, and he also broke his leg during his second fight with the former champion in July.

Image: AP