Conor McGregor Warmed Up For Fight Against Cowboy With Tupac's California Love

It was a tough night for Conor McGregor. Well, he made it look easy by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of Round 1. A defeat against McGregor would have brought him a lot of criticism. A lot of celebrities claimed that Conor McGregor’s MMA career would be over if he loses against Cowboy. However, the Irish proved everyone wrong by delivering one of the best performances of his career at the main event of UFC 246.

No wonder, the PPV king is back and UFC fans are thrilled to witness his massive return. UFC President Dana White is equally happy about McGregor’s return as he uploaded a video of Conor where is he is seen focusing before his fight against Cerrone. 'The Notorious’ can be seen pumping himself up with Tupac’s music before knocking out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 main event.

Conor McGregor gets pumped up with Tupac’s music before UFC 246 fight

The Irish superstar entered T-Mobile Arena with his team a long time after Cowboy’s entry. No wonder, it was a Conor McGregor show and UFC fans were excited about it. However, it was a 'career-defining night' for the two-division champion. A defeat against Donald Cerrone would have brought a lot of criticism on him. Before entering the octagon, McGregor warmed himself up with Tupac’s song California Love. Dana White revealed the moment through his official Instagram handle. Take a look.

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

After knocking out Donald Cerrone, the former two-division champion has plenty of options before him. Jorge Masvidal is looking for a potential fight against Conor McGregor at 170 lbs. Justin Gaethje is also ready to welcome McGregor in the lightweight division. However, Conor McGregor stunned the entire MMA community by calling out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight at the post-fight press conference of UFC 246.

