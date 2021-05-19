Conor McGregor Welcomes 3rd Baby With Fiancée Dee Devlin, Netizens Congratulate Superstar

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram and announced the birth of his third child Rian McGregor with his fiancée Dee Devlin. The power couple already has two children, four-year-old son Conor Junior and two-year-old daughter Croia. The dad of three shared the news with a sweet photo on social media, where he can be seen cradling his new baby boy. While thanking “god” for everything, McGregor revealed that both Devlin and Rian are healthy and are “doing great”.

Conor McGregor baby: Fans congratulate McGregor and family

The joyous picture has already got more than 3 million likes on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes. “Congrats brother! Your wealth in life knows no bounds. So very happy for you,” wrote a fan. “Massive congratulations to you and the rest of the clan,” added another. “Congratulations, Conor McGregor. Glad that Dee and little Rian are doing well,” commented the third.

Big year for Conor McGregor

In late 2020, McGregor and Devlin revealed that they are expecting a third child and on Monday the world saw the first glimpse of Rian. For the couple, it’s another blessing for what has been an absolutely incredible year for them. Despite McGregor losing his return bout to Dustin Poirier in January at UFC 257, he was recently named the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes. Apart from that, the Notorious One also made a huge $600 million deal with Proximo Spirits by selling the majority share in his ‘Proper No Twelve Irish whiskey’ company. All things considered, the McGregor clan is enjoying a great year and welcoming Rian is just the cherry on top.

Conor McGregor wife: McGregor and Devlin’s marriage

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin reportedly got together in 2008 and have stayed together ever since. The pair got engaged last year in August, with reports claiming that they will get hitched after the birth of their third child. So, now that Rian has entered the world, the rumours of their marriage have become even bigger. Dee has remained tight-lipped about the nuptials, but her fiancée has already cleared up one major detail - the location. Earlier, while talking to the press (via Irish Mirror), McGregor revealed that his marriage will take place in Ireland.

“I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens, I'm ready for it all,” he added.

Conor McGregor news: McGregor vs Poirier 3

Conor McGregor is once again scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier this year, ending the trilogy. Both the fighters are currently 1-1, with McGregor winning the first clash and Poirier getting his hands raised in their second clash. This makes their third bout a decider, which will headline the UFC 264 card, set to take place on July 10, 2021.

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin/ Instagram