Conor McGregor: Woman Files Multimillion-dollar Personal Injury Lawsuit Against UFC Star

A multimillion-dollar lawsuit has been filed against Conor McGregor, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, preparing for his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. On Tuesday, the Irish Independent reported that a woman and her mother have accused the Notorious One of sexual assault and are suing him in a personal injury lawsuit. However, the report also mentions that Conor McGregor and his associates have “denied any wrongdoing”.

Later, the New York Times obtained the statements made by the unidentified woman and released the details. As per the reports, Conor McGregor and the woman grew up in the same area and used to follow each other on social media. The interactions between the two got reignited when they exchanged “flirtatious” messages on Instagram on December 9, 2018. Soon, the woman went to McGregor’s hotel room, thinking she was invited to a party.

According to the Times, the car Conor McGregor sent for her had cocaine, so she took some and after she reached the destination, the UFC star called her inside his bedroom, demanding her to perform a “lewd” act against her will. The report claims that the former UFC double champion kissed the woman forcefully and removed her clothes without her consent. The woman tried to fight back and even “bit and hit” McGregor, but the Notorious One didn’t back down.

He allegedly wrapped his arms around her neck and lifted her three times before allegedly raping her. “That’s how I felt in the octagon, I had to tap myself out three times, that’s how I felt,” McGregor told the woman while choking her, as per the New York Times. After she woke up, she was given a drink by McGregor’s friend. She says she doesn’t remember anything after that, except for a taxi ride back home.

McGregor lawsuit: Woman files multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Conor

After the woman reached home, her mother called an ambulance and was later examined by a sexual assault unit in the hospital. According to the report, “bruising was found on most of her body, and she had abrasions on her face, neck and right breast”. Later, the woman took the matter to the police, claiming to have gone through physical, psychological and emotional problems after the incident. The woman has also been unable to work since May 2019 and is seeking about $1.79 million to $2.13 million to cover her past and future wages and buy a new house “to escape the reminders of the ordeal”.

“The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail,” said McGregor's spokesperson Karen J. Kessler.

Image Source: AP