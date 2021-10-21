Conor McGregor's Video Of Alleged Assault Could Ruin His Career, Claims Italian DJ

MMA and UFC star Conor McGregor seems to have made it a habit to be entangled in some form of controversy and this time it is after he allegedly punched someone. Now while it may sound like his job description, after all, what else is an MMA fighter supposed to do? This time, it was not in an octagon or ring but in a club when he allegedly punched his 'friend', an Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, during a party in Rome. Facchinetti has now come out and addressed the incident and said that if there is any video of the incident and it gets out then McGregor's MMA and UFC career will be over.

He told the Sherdog YouTube Channel: "Where are the videos? I think, if that video is going out, sorry for Mr. McGregor but this is the last time he can punch in normal life and inside the octagon, because I'm waiting (for) that type of video."

He then explained after the incident he had initially decided to not do anything about the assault but his friend convinced him otherwise, warning Facchinetti that Conor McGregor could do this to someone else and that victim could end up in the hospital or worse it could result in someone's death, after all, they were talking about a professional MMA fighter.

"When I went out I say to my wife and my friends I don't want to do nothing you know. He can kill me okay? Because his punch is like a Kalashnikov, he can kill me okay? I am alive, I'm lucky, I want to go back. My friend Ben said to me, 'if you don't do nothing you are *****ng stupid because you saw what happened. The bodyguards are not for defend(ing) McGregor against the people, they are defend(ing) the people from Mr. McGregor.' He told me 'you need to go to the police first because the next time he punch another guy and that guy die or go to the hospital or something bad happens, it's also your fault."

Facchinetti gives reasons why it was a 'sad' thing

He said on his YouTube channel: "I am very sad about this thing, first because humanly it really bothered me, it was bad. Secondly, because I am an MMA fan, and as I said before, a McGregor fan, as he has done so much for this sport so I am really sorry about what happened. Third, because I am trying to invest in the MMA world in Italy, I work with many fighters not just in the MMA world but also in boxing, so it annoys me that in some way the fighting world could be associated with the bully world."

