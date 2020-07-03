Contempt Petition Filed In Delhi HC Against IOA Chief For Non-compliance

A contempt petition has been filed in Delhi High Court against Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra for "deliberate and intentional non-compliance" of its order dated February 7, 2020. The writ petition (195/2010) has been filed by Karate Association of India secretary general Ambedkar Gupta which is likely to come up for hearing anytime from this day.

A copy of the petition is with Republic TV, which states:

"That the instant petition is being preferred to bring to the notice of this Hon’ble Court, the Respondent’s contemptuous acts of

willfully disobeying the order dated 07.02.2020 passed by this Hon’ble Court, and interfering in the due course of judicial proceedings and interfering with and obstructing the administration of justice thereby making the Respondent herein liable to punishment for having committed contempt of this Hon’ble Court under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971."

Explaining further where & how IOA President had violated the Court order, the petition submitted:

"That vide order dated 07.02.2020, passed in W.P.(C) 195/2010, taking into account an Application being CM No. 4947/2020,

filed by the Petitioner, this Hon’ble Court passed the following directions :

“The Court further directs that both the IOA and MYAS

will, hereafter while seeking to take any decision in relation to the NSFs inform the Court in advance.”

The petitioner argued:

"That without having any regard for the order dated 07.02.2020, the Respondent had appointed an observer for the elections of

Rowing Federation of India held on 22.02.2020. The Respondent thereafter issued a letter dated 26.05.2020, congratulating the Rowing Federation of India and accepting the recognizing the Rowing Federation of India with the newly elected body.

"That the Respondent has similarly disobeyed the order dated 07.02.2020 with respect to Volleyball Federation of India

which is a National Sports Federation. The Respondent has been intermeddling with the election process and the internal management of Volleyball Federation of India by misusing and

abusing his position as a NOC President and corresponding with the International Federation to get the body elected of his

choice in Volleyball Federation of India."

"That the Respondent writes a letter dated 19.02.2020 to

Secretary-General of IOA with a copy to all members of Volleyball Federation of India that election should proceed as decided and also about the appointment of Observer."

The petitioner in his concluding remarks urged the Court to take strict and appropriate action the IOA chief.

"With a view of the aforementioned facts and circumstances, it is most respectfully prayed that this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to: Initiate contempt proceedings against the Respondent herein under Article 2L5 of The Constitution of India read with Sections 2(b) and 12 of The Contempt of Courts At, l97I and punish the Respondent as per the procedure prescribed by law; and/or pass any other order as this Hon'ble Court deems fit in the interest of justice."

