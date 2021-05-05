COR Vs SFG Dream11: Rockies Vs Giants Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

The Colorado Rockies (COR) and the San Francisco Giants (SFG) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, May 05 at 1:00 PM local time (Thursday, May 6 at 12:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Here is our COR vs SFG Dream11 prediction, top picks and COR vs SFG Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: COR vs SFG game preview

The San Francisco Giants are currently leading the MLB National League West standings. Austin Slater and team have played 30 games so far in the tournament, winning 18 and losing 12. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, are at the basement spot of the same table with a win-loss record of 11-19. Earlier this week, the Giants defeated the Rockies 4-12, but Josh Fuentes and team answered back by defeating the table-toppers on Monday, 8-6.

COR vs SFG: Injury Report

The Colorado Rockies will enter the Coors Field without Brendan Rodgers (hamstring), Kyle Freeland (shoulder), Yency Almonte (hand), Carlos Estevez and Antonio Senzatela (groin) who are dealing with injuries. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants won’t be getting any assistance from Alex Dickerson, Donovan Solano, Tommy La Stella and Reyes Moronta (elbow) who are on the injured list, with Kevin Gausman is out due to COVID-19 protocols.

COR vs SFG Probable Playing 9

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon, Bret Boswell, Yonathan Daza, Raimel Tapia, Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, CJ Cron, Jon Gray, Dom Nunez.

San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart, Buster Posey.

COR vs SFG Top Picks

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon, Josh Fuentes, Jon Gray

San Francisco Giants: Austin Slater, Brandon Belt, Buster Posey

COR vs SFG Dream11 team

Outfielders: Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski, Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia

Infielders: Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Brandon Belt

Pitcher: Jon Gray

Catcher: Buster Posey

MLB Dream11: COR vs SFG Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the San Francisco Giants will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above COR vs SFG playing 11, COR vs SFG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The COR vs SFG live and COR vs SFG game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

