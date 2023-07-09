Corbin Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates

Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday.

Alek Thomas homered to tie it in the eighth, then singled in the tying run in the 10th against David Bednar (3-1). The infield hit followed a throwing error by Bednar on a bunt and scored automatic runner Dominic Canzone, making his debut in the majors. After Geraldo Perdomo sacrificed, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked, and Carroll lined a single just fair down the right-field line to keep the Diamondbacks in first place in the National League West.

“He’s got an elite fastball,” Carroll said about fellow All-Star Bednar. “I saw the curveball earlier in the count and I put a good swing on it,”

Carroll has had to deal with a range of emotions in the last 10 days, from being voted as a starting outfielder in the All-Star Game in his hometown of Seattle, to leaving two games with soreness in his right shoulder that was surgically repaired two years ago, to returning and playing the hero Saturday.

“There’s a lot going on. I’m trying to stay in the moment,” Carroll said. “My mind’s already on (Sunday). Finish the first half strong. Those things have happened before, it’s fun to be around these guys every day.”

Jared Triolo’s single put the Pirates ahead in the top of the 10th against Scott McGough (1-6), the seventh Arizona pitcher who went the final two innings.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up one hit in seven innings in his final start before going to the All-Star Game. He threw 99 pitches, walked five and struck out four. Marte’s sharp single to right with two out in the sixth was the only hit off Keller.

Colin Holderman relieved to start the eighth, and Thomas drove his second pitch over the wall in right field for his fourth homer.

Arizona kept it close with a bullpen game featuring seven pitchers. They combined to allow four hits, two in the 10th, and had 15 strikeouts.

“We (the relievers) were all very proud, we held it down, did our job and we got the W,” McGough said.

McGough credited Christian Walker with saving the game. The Gold Glove first baseman made a diving stop on Josh Palacios’ hard smash down the line, then flipped the ball to McGough covering to end the inning and strand two Pirate runners.

“It’s sweet having him there, you know he’s going to make every play possible,” McGough said about Walker.

Kyle Nelson opened for Arizona and got four outs. Tyler Gilbert, called up from Triple-A Reno for the game, went three innings and gave up a run.

Gilbert walked Jason Delay to start the sixth. After a strikeout and an infield grounder advanced Delay to second, Jack Suwinski doubled to right-center, with the ball bouncing into the pool area as Delay scored.

To make room for Gilbert, outfielder Kyle Lewis was optioned to Reno.

Canzone made his debut for Arizona, batting sixth as the DH. He grounded out three times and drew a four-pitch walk in the seventh.

Bryan Reynolds doubled for Pittsburgh’s first hit in the third, but Henry Davis was out trying to score from third to end the inning.

NUMBERS

With the win, the Diamondbacks matched their victory total (52) for the entire 2021 season in their 90th game. ... Carroll is the first rookie with at least 15 homers and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break. Carroll, voted into the All-Star Game, has 18 homers and 26 steals. ... Suwinski has struck out looking five times in the first two games. ... The Pirates were 20-8 on April 29 but are 20-41 since then.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (right calf) is scheduled to throw 60 pitches in a simulated game Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said before the game. He had a 26-pitch bullpen session Thursday and reported no problems, Lovullo said. Kelly, who went on the injured list on June 27, is 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 16 starts this season.

Drey Jameson (right elbow inflammation), who was placed on the injured list Friday, was moved to the 60-day list on Saturday. Lovullo said that information is still being gathered on the seriousness of the arm ailment, but Jameson won’t be able to return until mid-September at the earliest.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Davies (1-4, 6.52) is set to start Sunday for Arizona. Pittsburgh hadn’t announced a starter.