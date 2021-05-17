Corey Seager Injury Update: How Long With Dodgers' Corey Seager Be Out For?

Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a major blow after Corey Seager exited the game against Miami Marlins on Saturday night. The star shortstop left the game after getting hit in the right as the Dodgers injured list continues to lengthen. The 2020 World Series MVP was moved to the injured list following the injury and will miss significant weeks of action as he recovers from the blow. Here's the Corey Seager injury update and a potential Corey Seager return date.

Corey Seager injury update: What happened to Corey Seager?

Los Angeles Dodgers star Corey Seager had to exit the game against Miami Marlins on Saturday night after getting hit in the right hand by a 90.5 MPH sinker from reliever Ross Detwiler. The 27-year-old immediately went to the ground in pain and tried to walk it off towards first base before once again kneeling over in pain. Seager left the game immediately and the X-Rays taken after the game revealed that the Dodgers star shortstop had suffered a fracture on his right hand.

The Dodgers injured list already includes former NL MVP Cody Bellinger and bench players Edwin Rios and Zach McKinstry. Outfielder AJ Pollock, who returned on Friday having missed a week with a hamstring injury, immediately reinjured the hamstring and will miss several weeks of action. With Seager's injury, the Dodgers now have nine players on the 40-man roster on either the 10-day or 60-day injury list. Top pitching prospect Josiah Gray is also dealing with a shoulder impingement and was shut down for 7 to 10 days.

Corey Seager had x-rays tonight that revealed a fracture in his right hand. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2021

Corey Seager return: How long will Corey Seager be out for?

The Dodgers recalled C Keibert Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed IF Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2021

Corey Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, and the Dodgers recalled catcher Keibert Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old has been a huge part of the Dodgers’ success as the franchise's No. 2 hitter all season. He was hitting .265 with four homers this season but had hit .375 (9-for-24) with four RBIs in his last six games. Reports suggest that Seager will be out for four to six weeks, but fortunately won't require surgery.

As per Virginia Zakas of Inside Injuries, Seager will take seven weeks to fully heal from his fracture. He could return before, but his impact and minutes could be reduced. Chris Taylor or Gavin Lux can fill in for Seager at shortstop in the meantime while new signings Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays or 41-year-old slugger Albert Pujols could come in for the defending champions.

