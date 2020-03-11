The Debate
Coronavirus Threatens Seattle's MLB, MLS, NHL And Other Sporting Events: Report

other sports

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced Seattle Governor Jay Inslee to impose strict restrictions on sporting events (MLB, MLS, NHL) to be held in the city.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic has horrified the world in recent weeks. The quick-spreading virus has led to various consequences in different factions of society ranging from business ventures to the music and food industry and of course, sports. The latest sporting city to be hit with Coronavirus-related sanctions is Seattle in America.

Coronavirus in Seattle

Coronavirus scare prompts Seattle Governor to impose strict restrictions

 MLB, MLS, XFL events under threat due to Coronavirus in Seattle

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the people of Seattle, who will be forced to stay indoors for the next couple of weeks. Governor Jay Inslee will be forced to impose strict sanctions on public gatherings within the city of Seattle in the coming days in order to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. This could have a major impact on the XFL's Seattle Dragons, MLS' Seattle Sounders and MLB's Seattle Mariners. As per AP reports,10 nursing homes in the Seattle area have reported residents testing positive for the coronavirus while there have been deaths at three of those facilities. 

MLB Update: Officials meet to discuss Coronavirus issue

MLB, MLS, NHL impose locker room restrictions

First Published:
