Coronavirus Threatens Seattle's MLB, MLS, NHL And Other Sporting Events: Report

The Coronavirus pandemic has horrified the world in recent weeks. The quick-spreading virus has led to various consequences in different factions of society ranging from business ventures to the music and food industry and of course, sports. The latest sporting city to be hit with Coronavirus-related sanctions is Seattle in America.

Coronavirus in Seattle

Coronavirus scare prompts Seattle Governor to impose strict restrictions

BREAKING: To try to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee is expected Wednesday to restrict gatherings of more than 250 people, including at sporting events and concerts. https://t.co/LQhJ4Opwax — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 11, 2020

MLB, MLS, XFL events under threat due to Coronavirus in Seattle

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the people of Seattle, who will be forced to stay indoors for the next couple of weeks. Governor Jay Inslee will be forced to impose strict sanctions on public gatherings within the city of Seattle in the coming days in order to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. This could have a major impact on the XFL's Seattle Dragons, MLS' Seattle Sounders and MLB's Seattle Mariners. As per AP reports,10 nursing homes in the Seattle area have reported residents testing positive for the coronavirus while there have been deaths at three of those facilities.

MLB Update: Officials meet to discuss Coronavirus issue

MLB is holding a 5pm cofnerence call with the 30 owners to discuss where matters stands with the coronavirus. As of NOW, MLB is still planning for the season to begin on time and fans in the crowd. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 9, 2020

MLB, MLS, NHL impose locker room restrictions

The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night. https://t.co/b7xD4ePwHt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2020

