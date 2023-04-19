Corporate Volleyball League (CVL) & Corporate Basketball League (CBL) To Have 192 International & National Level Sportspersons In Action

L J Institute of Sports Management will plan the CBL & CVL - Season 2 league matches that would be held at L J University and for the same, an auction was conducted for the selected International & National level players. The Corporate Basketball League is approved by Gujarat State Basketball Association and The Corporate Volleyball League is approved by Gujarat State Volleyball association. The CVL is supported by NRS Foundation and CBL is supported by Ahmedabad District Basketball Association and Oasis Sports and Recreation.

Rs 18,88,000 was spent by 8 basketball and 8 volleyball franchises to purchase players. L J Insitute of Sports Management organised the auction for CBL & CVL - Season 2.

A trial was conducted on 5th and 6th April 2023 at L J University for 450 International and National level Basketball and Volleyball Players. From which the selected players would be purchased in an auction by 8 franchises each in CBL & CVL. In the same way, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is conducted, the auctions for CBL & CVL were conducted in the presence of Gujarat State Volleyball Association members, Gujarat State Basketball Association members, Ahmedabad District Volleyball Association members, Ahmedabad District Basketball Association members, Team owners, Team coaches, Team managers and other volleyball & basketball fraternity members.

After the auction, from 11th May to 22nd May 2023, matches of CBL & CVL would be conducted. CBL & CVL have brought on International & National referees to ensure the quality of the tournament and matches is not compromised and to provide unbiased decisions to enhance the player morale.

In CBL, the teams were Yash Falcons owned by Mr Gnanesh Bhagat, Ramdev Rangers owned by Mr Pratipal Singh, Montex Mavericks owned by Mr Mustafa Shaikh, Wealthstreet Warriors co- owned by Mr Ajay saraogi and Mr Kunal Mehta, Go Bananas Giants co- owened by Mr Mihir Ranpara, Mr Nishit Shah and Mr Khantil Mehta, Roaring Rollers owned by Mr Milapsinh Jadeja, Rajratna Rockets owned by Mr Naresh Sanghvi and GTPL lions owned by Mr Siddharthsinh Waghela.

In CVL, the teams are N G Smashers owned by Mr N G Patel, Altimus Lions owned by Mr Vijay Mehta, Aaj Falcons owned by Mr Jagdish Patel, Swastik Stormers owned by Mr Suresh Patel, Vardan Warriors owned by Dr Brijesh Patel, Hyperlink Hunks owned by Mr Harnil Oza , Rang Blasters owned by Mr Varun Sutaria and Sports Hubb owned by LJ University.

The auction attended by GSVA team - Mr N G Patel, Mr Vijay Mehts, Dr Kamlesh Patel, Mr Ramanbhai Patel, Mr K M Modi, International Referee Dr Narendra Kshatriya and others.

GSBA officials Mr Shafiq Shaikh, Mr Mukesh Amin, Mr Umesh Pathak and others attended the auction process too.

Associated sponsor Coca Cola, Clothing partner Valiant and FastTrack, Refreshment partner Kabhi B, Sports Equipment partner Nivia, Radio partner Red FM, Television news partner GTPL and Food and Accommodation partner Ramdevgarh Resort are supporting the leagues.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE AUCTION • CBL ○ Rydhum Pawar - Rs 15,400 - Team Mazaa ○ Kuldip Tamaliya - Rs 15,400 Yash Falcons • Auction Budget - ₹ 80,000/- • Number of players to be purchased - 11 (all teams have to complete a roster of 11 players at the end of the auction) ○ If a team completes their roster of 11 players, it cannot re-enter the bidding process.

• Minimum Base Salary for a player (Starting bid) - ₹ 5,000/- • Maximum Bid for a player - ₹ 30,000/- • CVL ○ Himil Patel - Rs 19,400 - Aaj Falcons • Auction Budget - ₹ 1,00,000/- • Number of players to be purchased - 11 ○ If a team completes their roster of 11 players, it cannot re-enter the bidding process.

• Minimum Base Salary for a player (Starting bid) - ₹ 6,000/- • Maximum Bid for a player - ₹ 40,000/- This season CVL owners have spent Rs 10,48,000 and CBL owners have spent Rs 8,40,000 to purchase 8 franchises each which purchased a total of 192 players.

It is easy to organise a league of this magnitude for popular sports like Cricket, however to find team owners and sportspersons interested in a league like this for sports such as volleyball and basketball is quite difficult. People showed some interested towards this and that gave us the motivation to organised the first season of CBL & CVL. After seeing the success and positive response in the first season, we came up with the second season that looks to provide greater benefits to franchise owners, coaches, players and technical staff.