Cory Sandhagen Shocks Fans By Stopping Frankie Edgar In 28 Secs With FLYING KNEE: Watch

Cory Sandhagen shut down every hater who questioned his legitimacy as a title contender by stopping Frankie Edgar at the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18. The Sandman measured the former lightweight king as soon as the bell rang and when Edgar came forward to put some pressure on him, he unleashed a brutal flying knee that absolutely demolished the veteran. When Frankie Edgar fell, a confident Sandhagen turned around and walked away.

According to officials, Cory Sandhagen stopped Edgar in just 28 seconds. That is now the second-fastest KO by knee strike in UFC history, behind only to Jorge Masvidal, who battered Ben Askren in just five-seconds in 2019. Despite the biggest win of his career, Sandhagen paid his respects to Edgar, denying to watch the replay. “It feels good but that’s Frankie Edgar. I don’t want to watch that happen to him but better him than me. That’s the game,” he added.

Cory Sandhagen knockout: Fans react to Sandman’s sensational win over Edgar

Many were shocked to see Edgar lose as Rocky was the betting favourite going into the bout. While some praised Sandhagen for his biggest win, others asked the 39-year-old to retire from the sport. Few, on the other hand, requested Dana White and the UFC to give Frankie Edgar another chance to a title run.

“That’s so sad but so awesome all the same time,” wrote a fan. “That’s a scary one. Doesn’t feel real that it happened to Frankie,” another added. “At 39 years, the reflexes are just not the same. MMA is a young man/woman game. Sad to see, I hope he (Frankie Edgar) retires,” commented a third.

Ben Askren Right now pic.twitter.com/wpbtdOT1MI — Aristotelis (@aristotelicious) February 7, 2021

The only acceptable reaction pic.twitter.com/voPHLLrBrG — Miss Ris (@MakeNoApologeez) February 7, 2021

As a fan of Frankie Edgar, this is a tad sad to witness, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Hats off to Sandhagen for a HELL of a highlight. I just hope Frankie recovers well. — Dwight (@DrasentMMA) February 7, 2021

Cory Sandhagen knockout: Sandman calls out Sterling and Yan

By defeating Frankie Edgar, Cory Sandhagen has become a top contender for the title. While addressing the same, The Sandman took aim at current reigning bantamweight champion Petr Yan and top-ranked contender Aljamain Sterling, who are set to clash at UFC 259 in March. Sandhagen stated that he’s a “different monster” than he was when he lost to Aljamain Sterling.

He said he knows Yan has been calling out TJ Dillashaw for months and wants to fight him after the Sterling bout. “That’s garbage to me. Fight me, I’m the toughest guy next to Aljamain. If Aljamain wins, I owe him a nap. He’s gonna get that nap. The winner of that gets knocked out by me in July,” Sandhagen said during the post-fight interview.

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter