Could There Be A New Race Director For The 2022 F1 Season? Here's What We Know

In December 2021 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the world witnessed one of the most entertaining and dramatic ends to a Formula 1 season in a long time. It was filled with excitement, heartbreak and a lot of controversies as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen lifted his maiden Formula 1 driver championship ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. It was F1 Race Director Michael Masi who gave the decisive ruling that saw Hamilton miss out on a record-breaking Driver Championship. And now according to an FIA official, Masi is set to be replaced after the contentious end to the 2021 F1 season.

FIA executive director of single-seaters Peter Bayer told Vorarlberger Nachrichten, that while Michael Masi did a 'super job' FIA is looking at alternatives. "Michael did a super job in many ways. We told him that. But also that there is a possibility there could be a new race director. (We are looking at) dividing the various tasks of the race director, who is also sports director, safety and track delegate. That was simply too much. These roles are divided between several people. This reduces the burden on the race director," said Bayer.

Team principals to not contact Race Director in F1 2022?

There were reports that team principals would not be allowed to contact the race director. The report suggested that F1 managing director Ross Brawn has decided to stop team principals from being able to speak to the race director while the race is going on, starting from next season onwards. However, Bayer cleared up that rumour by saying the team managers would be allowed to contact the race director but he would have to go through a middle man who would then refer them ahead.

"The team managers will still be able to - they have to be able to ask questions. We want to build in a buffer with an employee who accepts these requests. In the future, the race director will be able to concentrate on his task and will no longer be distracted," added Bayer.

The next F1 season is set to undergo a lot of changes from small things like team principals not being allowed to contact the race director mid-race, to huge changes in the design of the car. Formula 1 revealed a huge 2022 season with 23 Grands Prix being scheduled and approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council. It's an increase from the 2021 F1 calendar, which has 22 races scheduled. There will be a new venue, the return of some of the classic ones, and of course, 23 Grand Prix.

Image: formula1.com