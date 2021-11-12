Para-athlete KY Venkatesh received the Padma Shri award on November 9, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, for his contribution to the sport and its development. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Venkatesh spoke of his sports career and his role as Secretary of the Karnataka para-badminton association.

Expressing his joy over receiving the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind, Venkatesh said, "Feel very excited to receive an award in front of dignitaries".

Speaking of the time when he pursued a career in sports despite of suffering from a bone disorder, KY Venkatesh told Republic, "I started my sports career in 1994, govt was sponsoring as the sports federation was not recognized. So, we never received any funds, unlike today. We used to practice and look for sponsors which was a major hindrance".

Venkatesh said that C.N Janaki is his inspiration, who swam across the English Channel in 1992 in spite of being afflicted with polio since the age of two.

In 1994, he represented India at the first International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletics World Championships held in Berlin, Germany. Speaking of this Venkatesh said, "Many para-athletes didn't come forward to participate and there was no awareness of the same. But today, due to social media, many are getting inspired to play and win medals for the country"

Explaining his role as Secretary of the Karnataka para-badminton association, Venkatesh said, "We conduct state badminton championship every year to identify para-players especially from rural parts of Karnataka".

He added that one para-player each from Gulbarga and Raichur are playing in the national meet.

KY Venkatesh is hailed for getting international affiliation for India from countries like Canada, Switzerland, and the UK, not just in badminton but in other games and sports in para-athletes.

In a message to all the young para-athletes, KY Venkatesh said, "Count your ability not your disability".

(Image: @SHOBHABJP/TWITTER)