Cover Page In International Magazine Will Help Break The Stereotypes: Manasi Joshi

Para World Champion shuttler Manasi Joshi, who featured in this month's Time Magazine's cover page as the 'next-generation women leader', says that the international recognition will help her break the stereotypes associated with people with disabilities and give them due respect and honour.

“To be the first Para athlete to be recognised in this list as an advocate of rights for persons with disability in India feels like a great achievement".



Manasi Joshi reflects on her @TIME cover and getting a custom @Barbie doll.https://t.co/AzleCP7EpN | @joshimanasi11 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) October 12, 2020

"Its a matter of great pride to have featured as the next generation women leader by Times Magazine and to get a space on the cover page of its Asia edition. I am honoured and happy. I feel this is how we break the stereotypes associated with people with disability to have featured on the front page and people would know anything is possible," Manasi Joshi told Republic TV on Tuesday in a video message sent from her practice centre on Tuesday.

On what was her next plan Manasi said, "I am now preparing for the Paralympics Games to be held in Tokyo next year. I am trying to get selected in mixed and women's doubles. Unfortunately, the singles event where I have won a gold medal in World Championship last year is no longer an event in Paralympics. I know its difficult to shift from singles to doubles event but I am hopeful."

Manasi won gold at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in the women's singles SL3 (standing/lower limb impairment/minor) final. In September 2015, Joshi had won a silver medal in mixed doubles at Para-Badminton World Championship held in Stoke Mandeville, England. In October 2018, she won a bronze medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2018, held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Image credits: PTI