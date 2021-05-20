COVID: Centre Expands Medical Insurance For Sportspersons To Over 13,000 Athletes, Coaches

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to widen its medical insurance cover for sportspersons by increasing the number of beneficiary athletes and including coaches and support staff from this year. This initiative has been taken by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). COVID-19 has undoubtedly affected several sectors including sports, with several tournaments postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. This has affected the income of the people working in the sports sector.

The SAI said on Thursday that with this decision, the coverage would increase to more than 13,000 athletes, coaches and support staff.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the well-being of athletes, coaches and support staff are his ministry's priority and the decision is in line with that objective.

"We want to ensure that all our athletes and contractual staff have health cover during these difficult times and even after. They are our national assets," he said.

Rijiju added that the health insurance also includes Rs 25 lakh accident or death coverage.

"Through this initiative, we are ensuring that all national-level athletes have insurance cover not just during the national camps but throughout the year. We have significantly raised the insurance cover for Khelo India scholars and junior athletes up to Rs 5 lakh per athlete each year," Rijiju said.

Insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh

All national campers, probable national campers, Khelo India athletes and junior campers training at SAI Centres of Excellence across the country will be provided with an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each. Earlier the cover was limited to only the elite athletes. This policy will come into effect irrespective of the dates of a national camp and even if camps have not been in operation this year.

"This is new because this is for all contractual coaches and staff who were not covered before. This will ensure continuity in the insurance and will provide much needed support to national-level athletes, coaches and support staff associated with National camps." an official source told PTI.

SAI has asked the National Sporting Federations (NSFs) to identify athletes and support staff for inclusion in the insurance scheme. In order to create a transparent, easy to access process which can be monitored regularly, the data of those covered under this insurance scheme will be stored in the National Sports Repository System.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PIXABAY)