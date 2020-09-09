"Covid Risk Is Everywhere; Will Take 'risk' To Get An Olympic Gold": Vikas Krishan

Olympic gold is the ultimate aim and to achieve it, he is ready to take the ultimate risk -- to go to the United States to train. At a time of the COVID 19 pandemic when many sportspersons are afraid of stepping out of their homes, the CWG and Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan has decided to take the risk of going to the United States, a country with the highest COVID cases, including active cases.

The target for Vikas is only and only Olympic gold.

"The risk is everywhere. And I am ready to take any risk. This is for my country. To get a gold for my country. I will do anything and everything to achieve that. I am leaving for the United States in a few days time to train for nearly 3 months. I am thankful to the government which has agreed to my proposal. I will not let it down. I will do my best to get the elusive gold medal in Olympics. I am really not thinking of Covid 19 cases in thr US," Vikas told Republic TV over the phone from his native town Bhiwani.

Vikas, the second Indian boxer to win a World Championship medal in 2011 after Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh, has won a gold in Asian Games in Guangzhou in 2010, gold in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018, and bagged a handful of other top international medals but an Olympic medal has eluded him so far. Vikas knows this probably is his last realistic chance to give his best shot at the highest level.

The foreign exposure to the US was recommended by Indian boxing High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva and has been approved by the Sports Authority of India, under the Sports Ministry. Vikas will be traveling to the US later this week along with his coach Ron Simms Jr. and they will train at the Alexandria Boxing Club in Virginia till November 30.

"It will be a very good experience for Vikas. He’s been in the national team for so many years and for him, it is a good time for him to go and do a little bit different. After he comes back, we will focus on the camps and different tournaments for the Olympic-style boxing ahead of the Tokyo Olympics," Santiago Nieva said on his training in the US .

Vikas, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, has been approved for financial assistance of Rs 17.5 lakhs for the duration of the visit.

