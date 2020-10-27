Cowboys Coach Mike Nolan's Incredible 'Tabasco Fiasco' Leads To Epic Meme Fest On Twitter

Things aren't going Dallas Cowboys way this season. After their Sunday night drubbing by the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys are 2-5 in NFC East and have one of the worst defensive records in the NFL. Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan subsequently apologised in his press conference after the game, but it was not for his team's abysmal performance. The Cowboys coach had accidentally rubbed Tabasco sauce in his left eye and had to leave the conference midway to stop the burn.

Mike Nolan press conference: Cowboys coach halts meeting after rubbing Tabasco in his eye

Mike Nolan met with reporters on Monday to talk about his team's prospects and performance this season but ended up giving social media something to cheer after he had to halt the meeting midway after rubbing some Tabasco sauce in his eye. The Cowboys coach returned to the conference after a couple of minutes and explained his team's defensive struggles that have yielded more than 200 rushing yards three of the last four games. Nolan lamented the 80- and 69-yard touchdowns conceded to Arizona in a 10-38 loss while also addressing Washington receiver Terry McLaurin's blazing rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 52-yard touchdown in the second quarter on Sunday.

The Cowboys coach said that Diggs' eyes were bad on that play, and minutes after the Tabasco fiasco, he could very well relate. While Nolan fixed his eye in a couple of minutes, his defence has bigger problems, ranking 27th in total defence (407.1 yards per game), last in rushing defence (178.3 ypg), last in scoring defence (34.7 points per game) and tied-for-last in takeaways (three). The entire Mike Nolan hot sauce incident was enough for the netizens to share a laugh on social media.

Soon after the incident on Monday, Mike Nolan memes rained down on Twitter, with many suggesting that the Cowboys were pitiful on and off the pitch. Some suggested that Dallas struggled with their defence because of Nolan's antics, suggesting that he might have had Tabasco in his eyes since training camp day. Another user suggested that the Cowboys defence have also played like they have had the hot sauce in their eyes. Here's how Twitter reacted to Mike Nolan's Tabasco fiasco:

Damn, he must’ve had that shit in his eyes since training camp https://t.co/QViG242PDI — Larry Martell (@Lneezy71) October 26, 2020

Pitiful on & off the field 😂 https://t.co/hUWsKlSmcn — DJ 😎 (@bigballin_dj) October 26, 2020

thats why the team is so shit🤡🤡 https://t.co/B0RLovBvFy — Ayo Adewemimo (@AdewemimoAyo) October 26, 2020

I get they say "i put that shit on everything" nobody meant your eyes, sir https://t.co/QiNk5f4Cis — Tyree S. (@Cynicalty) October 26, 2020

