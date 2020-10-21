Cowboys Fan Smashes TV After Being Unable To Bear Team's Blowout Loss To Cardinals In MNF

Dallas Cowboys fans are not happy with the start the team has made to the 2020 NFL season. Under new head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are yet to find the right balance with their play. This is clearly evident as the team has already lost four from their opening six games. While a transition period under a new coach is expected, fans were left frustrated by the manner which the Cowboys lost to Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Dallas were bested by the visitors in all areas of the field as the Cardinals scored a blowout 38-10 win at the AT&T Stadium.

The disappointment among Cowboys reached to such a point that one particular fan smashed his own television set after Monday's game. The footage, that went viral on social media, showed the fan throwing a glass the TV screen before punching the screen multiple times until the device finally gave up. The clip was shared to his Instagram handle with the caption, "F**k that game."

The extended version of this Cowboys fan losing it while watching his team is wild 😂 pic.twitter.com/bVql0emzL4 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 20, 2020

This wasn't the only fan incident that made headlines after the Cowboys vs Cardinals game. A fan was captured in the AT&T Stadium getting too emotional after Cowboys' embarrassing defeat. He was spotted being consoled by his girlfriend in the empty stands.

Tough scene for Cowboys fans. pic.twitter.com/vNcyze8yAt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2020

NFL results: Cowboys vs Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals recorded a dominant win over the struggling Cowboys to continue their fine start to the season. Second-year NFL quarterback Kyle Murray enjoyed a decent game, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdown passes. Wide receiver De'Andre Hopkins was in good form as he exploited Cowboys' lacking defence to run for 73 yards. Fellow Cardinals WR ran for two touchdowns.

QB Andy Dalton started the game for Dallas in the absence of Dak Prescott, who is ruled out for the season after picking up an injury during the Cowboys' 37-34 win over New York Giants. Dalton had a lacklustre show as he struggled to lead his side's offence. He completed only 34 of his 54 passes and threw for one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had a night to forget as he fumbled twice and lost both, giving the Cardinals a short field that cost them the game.

The Cowboys will play Washington Football Team next on Sunday, October 25. The Cardinals, 4-2, will host the Seattle Seahawks next.

(Image Credits: Cowboys Twitter)