Cowboys' Player Sent Abusive Messages To Ex-coach Jason Garrett

It's been a chaotic few weeks for the Dallas Cowboys and their management since they revealed their decision to sack Jason Garrett from his managerial post. Since then, Cowboys have roped in Mike McCarthy as their new head coach while Garrett is being linked with the New York Giants. However, reports have recently emerged which highlight the toxic atmosphere that was prevalent in Garrett's tenure with the Cowboys up until last month.

Former Cowboys player Jimmy Johnson elected into the NFL Hall of Fame

Congratulations to @JimmyJohnson who has been elected to the @ProFootballHOF as a member of the Class of 2020 🌟 #PFHOF20



MORE → https://t.co/p7w1vj5hGM pic.twitter.com/dAJVDzeSQe — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 13, 2020

Cowboys' players had reportedly sent rude texts to former coach Jason Garrett

Stephen Jones tells me that Jason Garrett knew they were moving on. They were on his timeline. Jerry Jones told us he even told Garrett they were interviewing Mike McCarthy and at that point Garrett told them what a great guy he was. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 8, 2020

In a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan, NFL Network insider Jane Slater shed light on the inner conflict that was taking place in the Cowboys dressing room under former head coach Jason Garrett. Slater reportedly said that Garrett faced a lot of flak from Cowboys players due to the orders of franchise owner - Jerry Jones.

Slater said, “I had seen a screenshot exchange between Jason Garrett and a player, where a player basically told Jason to ‘F-off’ and basically said, ‘Jerry [Jones] told me I don’t have to listen.’ If that was going on, and players thought they could go over the coach’s head, you’re sort of tying the coach’s hands.”

Giants rumoured to be in the hunt for Jason Garrett

The #Giants have requested permission to speak with former #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s still under contract in Dallas until Jan. 14, so permission is required. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

