Cowboys' Player Sent Abusive Messages To Ex-coach Jason Garrett

other sports

A Dallas Cowboys player had reportedly lashed out at former coach Jason Garrett before he was sacked from the NFL franchise last month for various reasons.

Cowboys

It's been a chaotic few weeks for the Dallas Cowboys and their management since they revealed their decision to sack Jason Garrett from his managerial post. Since then, Cowboys have roped in Mike McCarthy as their new head coach while Garrett is being linked with the New York Giants. However, reports have recently emerged which highlight the toxic atmosphere that was prevalent in Garrett's tenure with the Cowboys up until last month.

Drake wishes Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson on 23rd birthday

Former Cowboys player Jimmy Johnson elected into the NFL Hall of Fame

Dez Bryant hits out at recently sacked Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

Cowboys' players had reportedly sent rude texts to former coach Jason Garrett 

In a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan, NFL Network insider Jane Slater shed light on the inner conflict that was taking place in the Cowboys dressing room under former head coach Jason Garrett. Slater reportedly said that Garrett faced a lot of flak from Cowboys players due to the orders of franchise owner - Jerry Jones.

Slater said, “I had seen a screenshot exchange between Jason Garrett and a player, where a player basically told Jason to ‘F-off’ and basically said, ‘Jerry [Jones] told me I don’t have to listen.’ If that was going on, and players thought they could go over the coach’s head, you’re sort of tying the coach’s hands.”

Zach Ertz breaks down after loss to Seahawks; reveals injuries to ribs and kidney

Lakers duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis root for Texans and Packers for NFL playoffs

Giants rumoured to be in the hunt for Jason Garrett

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: Ravens' blitzkrieg, Chiefs' balance likely to dominate

