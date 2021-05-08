Cowboys Value The World's Biggest In Sport, Two NY Sports Teams Beat Barca, Real Madrid

Last year, the COVID-19 crisis took over the world, putting an effective end to most events. Leagues were postponed or cancelled, people losing billions in the process. While the sports world is trying to build it's way back up, not everyone seems to have suffered completely. As per the latest Forbes list of world's most valuable sports teams 2021, the value for top teams has jumped around 9.9%. Here is more on the New York Yankees value and New York Knicks value as well -

Cowboys value: Which teams are valued more than Barcelona and Real Madrid?

As per Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys reign the valuation top spot with $5.7 billion. The New York Yankees follow at $5.25 billion. Another NY team, the New York Knicks, ranks third with $5 billion. European clubs – Barcelona and Real Madrid – follow them. Valued at slightly more than $4.7 billion, they have pushed the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers out of the top five.

What are world's most valuable sports teams 2021? (Top)

Dallas Cowboys value (NFL) – $5.7 billion New York Yankees value (MLB) – $5.25 billion New York Knicks value (NBA) – $5 billion Barcelona value (Soccer) – $4.76 billion Real Madrid value (Soccer) – $4.75 billion Golden State Warriors value (NBA) – $4.7 billion Los Angeles Lakers value (NBA) – $4.6 billion New England Patriots value (NFL) – $4.4 billion New York Giants value (NFL) – $4.3 billion Bayern Munich value (Soccer) – $4.21 billion Manchester United value (Soccer) – $4.2 billion Liverpool value (Soccer) – $4.1 billion (tie) Los Angeles Rams value (NFL) – $4 billion (tie) Manchester City value (Soccer) – $4 billion San Francisco 49ers value (NFL) – $3.8 billion

Who owns Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys are owned by Jerry Jones, whose net worth is reportedly $8.8 billion. Jones bought the team in 1989, paying only $150 million. Since then, his empire has grown with new headquarters, The Star (practice facility), a licensing arrangement with the league, a stake with the stadium company Legends, along with more investments in e-sports. In 2019, they earned a $425 million profit, out of their $980 million revenue.

The Steinbrenner family owns the Yankees, while Madison Square Garden Sports own the Knicks team in the NBA.

