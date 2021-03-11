CR Vs CWS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The Cincinnati Reds (CR) and the Chicago White Sox (CWS) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Thursday, March 11 at 6:05 PM local time (Friday, March 12 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Here is our CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction, top picks and CR vs CWS Dream11 team.
The Cincinnati Reds are currently at the second last (14th) spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Nick Castellanos and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing seven (one draw). The Chicago White Sox, meanwhile, are at the basement (15th) position of the table with a win-loss record of 1-6 (three draws).
Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart
Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Adam Engel, Blake Rutherford, Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal
Considering the recent form of the teams, our CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction is that the Cincinnati Reds will come out on top in this contest.
Time to go to work! ðŸ’¼@Tyler_Step22 â•³ #RedsST ðŸŒµâš¾ pic.twitter.com/O2qsJkDD88— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 10, 2021
Note: The above CR vs CWS playing 11, CR vs CWS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CR vs CWS live and CR vs CWS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.