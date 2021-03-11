CR Vs CWS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Cincinnati Reds (CR) and the Chicago White Sox (CWS) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Thursday, March 11 at 6:05 PM local time (Friday, March 12 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Here is our CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction, top picks and CR vs CWS Dream11 team.

CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction: CR vs CWS Dream11 team and preview

The Cincinnati Reds are currently at the second last (14th) spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Nick Castellanos and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing seven (one draw). The Chicago White Sox, meanwhile, are at the basement (15th) position of the table with a win-loss record of 1-6 (three draws).

CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona date and time: Thursday, March 11 at 6:05 PM

Indian date and time: Friday, March 12 at 6:35 AM

Venue: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Arizona

CR vs CWS rosters: Probable lineups

CR vs CWS Dream11 team: Cincinnati Reds probable playing 9

Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart

CR vs CWS Dream11 team: Chicago White Sox probable playing 9

Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Adam Engel, Blake Rutherford, Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal

CR vs CWS rosters: CR vs CWS Dream11 top picks

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo

Chicago White Sox: Adam Engel, Tim Anderson, Yasmani Grandal

CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction: CR vs CWS Dream11 team

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Scott Heineman, Adam Engel

Infielders: Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Mike Moustakas

Pitcher: Sonny Gray

Catcher: Yasmani Grandal

CR vs CWS live: CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction is that the Cincinnati Reds will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CR vs CWS playing 11, CR vs CWS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CR vs CWS live and CR vs CWS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cincinnati Reds/ Twitter