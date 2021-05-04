CR Vs CWS Dream11: Reds Vs White Sox Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Cincinnati Reds (CR) and the Chicago White Sox (CWS) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Tuesday, May 04 at 6:40 PM local time (Wednesday, May 05 at 4:10 AM IST). The game will be played at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here is our CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction, top picks and CR vs CWS Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: CR vs CWS game preview

The Chicago White Sox are currently at the second spot of the MLB American League Central standings. Luis Robert and team have played 27 games so far in the tournament, winning 15 and losing 12. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the National League Central table with a win-loss record of 13-14.

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, the Chicago White Sox are set to get a tough competition from the Cincinnati Reds. Reds will have high expectations from Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart, while White Sox will depend on Luis Robert, Nick Madrigal and Dallas Keuchel to come out on top.

CR vs CWS: Injury Report

The Cincinnati Reds will enter the Great American Ball Park without Shogo Akiyama who suffered a hamstring injury a couple of days ago. Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) and Aristides Aquino (wrist) are also set to miss the games as they are recovering from long-term injuries. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox won’t be getting any assistance from Reynaldo Lopez, Adam Engel, and Garrett Crochet on Tuesday night, who are all on the injured list.

CR vs CWS Probable Playing 9

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart.

Chicago White Sox: Luis Robert, Billy Hamilton, Blake Rutherford, Jose Abreu, Nick Madrigal, Yoan Moncada, Dallas Keuchel, Yermin Mercedes, Seby Zavala.

CR vs CWS Top Picks

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez, Tucker Barnhart

Chicago White Sox: Luis Robert, Nick Madrigal, Dallas Keuchel

CR vs CWS Dream11 team

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Luis Robert, Billy Hamilton, Nick Senzel

Infielders: Eugenio Suarez, Nick Madrigal, Yoan Moncada

Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart

MLB Dream11: CR vs CWS Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Chicago White Sox will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CR vs CWS playing 11, CR vs CWS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CR vs CWS live and CR vs CWS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

